Back in 1970, Soviet dissident Andrei Amalrik wrote an essay with a heretical title: “Will the Soviet Union Survive Until 1984?” That earned him derision in the West. From the East, he won a five-year stay in an Arctic labor camp.
Today’s heretical question might be: Will the Russian Federation survive until 2024? Lenin once wrote: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”
This year, below Russia’s impassive surface, new forces are in motion, forces that could threaten Vladimir Putin’s hold on power. If the center loses hold, it would threaten the integrity of a sprawling, transcontinental nation of 83 regions and ethnic republics.
For starters, as Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine looks bleak to Kremlin insiders, at least six military formations are emerging as private armies, maintaining autonomy from the Russian Army. The leaders seem to be positioning for a future fight for political spoils.
To rein in these independent forces, Putin’s long-term Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently ordered all the groups to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry. Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, responded: “Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu.” Earlier, Prigozhin declared that his fighters had taken the long-contested Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and were withdrawing to hand control to the Russian Army. But Russian soldiers reportedly fired on Wagner units as they withdrew. This prompted Wagner soldiers to kidnap the local Russian commander, beating him up and forcing him to record a “confession.” After his release, the commander, Col. Roman Vinivitin, said Wagner soldiers imitated his execution three times, stole Russian military equipment, kidnapped Russian soldiers, and tortured and raped several.
This week, Prigozhin is making a campaign-style tour of Russian cities, touting his “victory” in Bakhmut. One of his stops was Ulyanovsk, birthplace of Lenin, whose birth name was Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov.
After repatriating his soldiers to Russia, Prigozhin suggested the defense of Bakhmut be assigned to Akhmat, effectively the personal guard of Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic. But Kadyrov ducked moving his troops into Bakhmut, a city that Prigozhin called “a meat grinder.” Until now, Kadyrov’s Chechens have suffered low casualties, overseeing occupied territories in Ukraine, and serving as ‘barrier’ troops, ordered to shoot retreating Russian soldiers. Instead, Kadyrov’s Akhmat landed a comparatively easy job of patrolling Belgorod, Russia, repelling cross border attacks by units composed of Russian exiles.
Three other Russian armed groups in Ukraine enjoy varying autonomy from Russia’s Defense Ministry. Energy giant Gazprom, the largest company in Russia, fields two armies: Potok, or Stream, and Fakel, or Torch. Recruited largely from Gazprom’s security force, these guards turned soldiers enjoy full company benefits. Redut, or Fortress, is owned by Gennady Timchenko, who ranks eighth on Forbes’ Russian billionaire list.
The leaders of all the groups swear fealty to Putin. But they may well be positioning themselves for a scramble for power in a post-Putin Russia.
Putin’s armor and image of political invincibility — cultivated during 23 years in power — is now tarnished and dented. Last week, Ukraine shot down six Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. For years, Putin personally touted Kinzhal, or Dagger, missiles as untouchable, the most advanced in the world.
Last month, a drone hit a Kremlin roof behind the annual Victory Day parade reviewing stand. The videotaped nighttime explosion told Russians that their president no longer controls the skies. Several analysts believe the surprise appearance of Central Asian presidents alongside Putin on the May 9 reviewing stand was a form of international insurance against a second drone attack.
In Moscow and across the country, key parade components were missing. These were the “Immortal Regiments” — Russians carrying portraits of their fathers and grandfathers who served, and often died, in World War II. The Kremlin feared that May 9 “victory” parades would be infiltrated by widows and orphans carrying portraits of loved ones killed in Ukraine.
Western defense officials estimate that over the last 16 months 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine. This is almost triple the casualties suffered by the Soviet Union during a decade in Afghanistan. 1980s Soviet Union had twice the population of today’s Russia.
Beyond the elite, the morale of the Russian soldiers and civilians seems low.
In interview after interview posted recently by Ukraine’s UA media consortium, Russian POWs say they do not understand why they are in Ukraine and complain of disorganization and poor leadership. Dmitry Sologub, a 27-year-old draftee from the Pacific Coast city of Vladivostok, tells how his commander visited his unit and told them they were all “numbers” who would be replaced easily after dying in battle. The saga of Ruslan Anitin, a 30-year-old draftee from Western Russia who surrendered last month, is told in a compelling Wall Street Journal story with the headline: “The Russian soldier who surrendered to a drone.”
Ukraine’s military undoubtedly cherry-pick POWs who talk to the press. Perhaps more ominous for Putin’s hold on Russia is the passivity of the Russian people.
Last month, two Russian exile groups armed by Ukraine attacked villages in Russia’s Belgorod region. Although the Russian exiles retreated across the border, cross-border shelling and mortar fire continues. With several Russian villages heavily damaged, thousands of refugees now clog Belgorod City, the regional capital. City dwellers snicker about “people with black bags,” referring to rural refugees carrying sacks of humanitarian aid.
In February 2022, Russia’s full-bore attack on Ukraine sparked a massive national reaction in Ukraine. Lines of men stretched around city blocks from military recruiting stations. With a spontaneous, all-shoulders-to-the-wheel approach, civil groups sprang up to provide medical care, military intelligence and adapt drone technology to military uses.
In Belgorod, no local people “rushed to defend the government” or displayed enthusiasm for the actions of the Russian troops, writes Vitaly Ginzburg, a Russian exile journalist. He says cross-border raids highlight how local populations were unprepared and unwilling to help Russian forces or defend their own country. This passivity is due partly to the fact that Russia’s state-controlled media largely downplays the cross-border raids. TV announcers struggle to report to viewers that as many as 3,000 Russian exiles are attacking Russian soldiers and policemen. While an occasional rant slips through on the talk shows, it fails to galvanize a population who increasingly see Ukraine as “Putin’s war.”
All these factors provoke Russians and Westerners to start thinking about a Russia breakup. Washington-based analyst Janusz Bugajski is touring Europe, the U.S. and Japan, lecturing on his new book “Failed State: A Guide to Russia’s Rupture.” Western academics increasingly interpret Russia as Eurasia’s last land empire.
A new NGO, the Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum, advocates for a breakup of the Russian Federation. It calls for the “decolonization, de-occupation, decentralization, de-Putinization, denazification, and de-militarization of Russia.” Gathering in six forums over the last year, these Russian dissidents, separatist leaders and foreign supporters draw new maps and brainstorm possible outcomes for Yugoslavia-style break up of post-Putin Russia.
“Russia hurtles toward collapse. The issue is not whether Russia will break up, but when and how,” Diane Francis, a veteran Canadian journalist wrote last week. “But the West is not prepared for the possibility of Russia’s disintegration and it must be. This is not preposterous. It is inevitable.”