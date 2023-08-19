James Brooke: Russia’s resistance works in the shadows

In the week after Russia’s parliament voted to raise the military draft age from 27 years to 30, Molotov cocktails were thrown at 28 draft boards across Russia. By contrast, Americans attacked 51 draft boards across the U.S. during the five peak years of the Vietnam War from 1966-71.
In today’s Russia, this anarchic response did not stop President Vladimir Putin from signing the bill. Effective in January, the new age eligibility for men comes after new laws that hike penalties for draft evasion, bar draftees from leaving the country and institute a system of delivering draft notices by email instead of by hand.
As Russia’s war in Ukraine stalls, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has set a goal of expanding Russia’s military by 30 percent to 1.5 million people. This would help fill ranks depleted by an estimated quarter-million Russian soldiers killed or wounded in Ukraine over the last 18 months.
But the wave of Molotov cocktails may give insight into why Putin avoids repeating his million-man “national mobilization” of last fall. The Russian Army got its million men, but another million fled Russia. Echoing U.S. attitudes during the Vietnam War, antiwar sentiment in Russia is highest among young people aged 18 to 24, according to a recent poll by Russian Field, a Moscow-based research company.
The draft was so disruptive to Russia that the workforce lost 1.3 million young workers last year. According to Russia’s Central Bank, the nation faces its biggest labor shortage in 25 years. A record 42 percent of Russian industrial companies were short of workers last month.
Current Kremlinology focuses on factions and elites jockeying in Moscow and inside the Kremlin. But the agency of the Russian people is ignored in a new Foreign Affairs essay by Carnegie Fellow Tatiana Stanovaya, “Putin’s Age of Chaos: The Dangers of Russian Disorder.” Another Carnegie Fellow Andrei Kolesnikov sets a similar tone in his essay “Wait and See: How Ordinary Russians Are Adapting to the New Reality.” “During the Nazi occupation of Paris, most of the city’s residents neither supported nor opposed the Germans,” Kolesnikov writes. “They were attentistes: waiting it out.”
But, as in wartime France, Russia today has its own resistance.
For Russian speakers, alternate news is just clicks away. Rospartizan Telegram channel chronicles anti-military sabotage across Russia — largely train derailments and fire bombings. February Morning is a YouTube news channel and talk show that draws thousands of views daily. Both are organized by friends of mine in Kyiv. Rospartizan was founded by Ilya Ponomarev, the only member of the Russian Duma to vote against Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. February Morning is hosted by Peter Zalmayev, a journalist originally from the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Inside Russia, the attacks are ignored by the mass media, or, if necessary, belittled by authorities. The draft board attacks, compiled by the exiled news site Meduza, were officially explained as carried out by grandmothers angry over financial schemes.
Rospartizan has posted several seemingly exclusive videos from last week’s massive explosion at the Zagorsk factory in Sergiyev Posad, 45 miles northeast of Moscow. Visible from miles around, this blast killed one worker, wounded 60 and left eight others missing. The factory initially was identified as producing optical electronics for the military. Rospartizan reported: “The Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant produces a lot of military products, including homing heads and aircraft sights. That is, the equipment that the Putin regime uses to kill civilians.”
Then, authorities said the big blast was due to fireworks stored at the factory complex. Coincidentally, also on Wednesday, Forbes published an article by David Axe outlining Russia’s problems on producing military optics for its tanks.
Whether providing intelligence for Ukrainian drone attacks or carrying out their own actions, Russia’s violent resisters represent the tip of a broader iceberg of resistance that also includes nonviolent tactics, a movement largely overlooked by Western media. Last year, more than 21,000 Russians were penalized for protesting Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a new report by Amnesty International. Of this group, about 10 percent received prison terms.
“Repression in Russia runs deep where a complex and extensive range of tactics are increasingly being weaponized to silence antiwar dissent,” said Oleg Kozlovsky, Amnesty International’s Russia Researcher. “Peaceful protesters against the war in Ukraine and those who share critical information about the Russian armed forces face severe criminal, administrative and other sanctions. New, absurd laws that criminalize those who freely express their views have been adopted and immediately put to use.”
This week, Kholod news site concluded a nationwide survey with a report headlined “One traitor a day.” It said that during the first seven months of this year, “more criminal cases of treason will be initiated in Russia than in the previous 20 years.”
URA.Ru reported on an incident near Lake Baikal last week where youths attacked two veterans, called them “murderers” and tore off their Ukraine campaign ribbons. In another case, a Central Asian migrant worker called a recent veteran an “aggressor” and shoved him to the ground, killing him.
Russians have a long tradition of resisting by running. One Russian software designer in his 30s has retreated to a tent deep in the forest. He works “remotely,” using a solar-powered internet connection tied to a fir tree. Blogging under the pseudonym “Adam Kalinin,” his ”Rational Forester” Telegram channel has 14,736 subscribers. Every three weeks, his wife drops off food at a safe location.
In 1936, Karp Lykov, an Old Believer, fled with his wife and two children after a Soviet patrol shot and killed his brother. They ended up in a remote forest in Southern Siberia, 160 miles from the nearest human settlement. The family was discovered in 1978, when Soviet geologists flew over the area in a helicopter. To this day, the surviving family member, a 79-year-old daughter named Agafia, refuses to move from her wilderness refuge.