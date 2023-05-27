Hungary is blocking $540 million in European Union military to aid to Ukraine. Of the 27 countries in the EU and of the 31 countries in NATO, Hungary stands out as the sole pro-Russia outlier.
In contrast to Europe’s overwhelming solidarity with Ukraine, Hungary refuses to send military equipment to its Western neighbor, refuses to let NATO send military aid to Ukraine across Hungary and routinely blocks Ukrainian participation in high-level NATO meetings.
While the rest of Europe slashes dependence on Russian gas to single digits, Hungary relies on Russia for 80 percent of its gas imports. Gas, oil and nuclear deals often feature on the agenda of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto when he visits Moscow. At home, news outlets controlled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban routinely echo Russian talking points about the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Orban told a Bloomberg-sponsored conference in Qatar that Ukraine has “no chance to win this war.”
Some observers say this could be the third war in the last century or so where Hungary sides with the loser.
In World War I, the Austro-Hungarian Empire fought alongside Germany and Turkey in a “triple alliance” against Russian and Western powers. That defeat led to the 1920 Treaty of Trianon, which deprived Hungary of 72 percent of its territory, its sea access and half of its 10 biggest cities.
Next up, Miklos Horthy, a former admiral, sought to win back lost territories for his now landlocked nation by allying with Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany’s plans for a 1,000-year Reich.
Now, Orban sides with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Across Europe, this de facto alliance draws unfavorable attention to Hungary, a nation of 10 million people.
“Looks like Hungary is holding Europe, and the West, hostage over funding for Ukraine,” writes London-based financial analyst Timothy Ash. “Maybe Orban did not get the memo that this war is an existential threat to the West.”
John Kampfner wrote in The New European that Orban’s Hungary is “the Kremlin’s fifth column inside the EU.”
Orban, who is completing his 13th year in power this month, delights in stepping on toes. He says critics suffer from “Hungarophobia.”
On May 9, Hungary’s new chief of defense forces, Gabor Borondi, said on national television: “Let’s think of the Second World War: In 1939, the German-Polish war started as a local war, and what was the end? That escalation was not contained in time by a peace process, leading to the Second World War.” Poland’s ambassador to Hungary shot back with a public letter to Orban accusing Hungary of “appeasement” of Russia.
On May 12, it was Orban’s turn to inflame the region. In a speech in Western Hungary, he compared the EU’s vision of “ever closer union” to Adolf Hitler’s plans for European “unity.” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky shot back: “No one is forcing Hungarians to be part of this community if they feel this uncomfortable.”
Political Capital, an independent Budapest think tank, recently studied 727 articles on Origo, a government-affiliated outlet that is Hungary’s third-most-visited news portal. “Headlines recall the rhetoric of the Soviet ‘peace movements’ of the Cold War,” Political Capital reported. “They suggest that Ukraine and the United States are the aggressors, that Zelenskyy is crazy, reckless, and drunken, while the competent Putin is the one who is trying to avoid escalation.” Political Capital director Peter Kreko calculates that Russia’s massive embassy in Budapest has twice the staff of Russia’s embassies in Warsaw, Prague and Bratislava combined.
Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters: “All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a NATO member.” Orban responded with a one-word tweet: “What?!”
Ukrainian leaders largely stew in silence over the hostility from their western neighbor. In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly suggested in a closed-door meeting with a colleague that Ukraine blow up the Soviet-era Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline that crosses Ukrainian territory carrying oil from Russia to Hungary. The Washington Post cites a classified U.S. intelligence document posted on Discord: “Zelenskyy highlighted that … Ukraine should just blow up the pipeline and destroy Hungarian Viktor Orban’s industry, which is based heavily on Russian oil.”
After Foreign Minister Szijjarto signed a series of energy deals last month in Moscow, Zelenskyy economic adviser Oleg Ustenko told Politico: “If you’ve seen the video where Russians cut the head off a Ukrainian soldier — the Hungarians are paying for the knife.”
Hungary’s animosity toward Ukraine is a legacy of the Treaty of Trianon. One century later, about 100,000 ethnic Hungarians live in Ukraine’s Carpathian region, an area once ruled by Hungary. In recent years, Hungary supported 100 Hungarian language schools, issued Hungarian passports and built roads and bridges into the region, known as Zakarpattia.
Kyiv once dragged its feet on accepting Hungarian aid to build better roads. Ukraine’s unspoken fear was that Hungarian military units could use the roads to annex this chunk of Western Ukraine. This fear resurfaced last fall when Orban attended a soccer match wearing a scarf printed with a historical map of Hungary. The map included Zakarpattia. About that time, 42 percent of Ukrainians told the Rating polling agency that they see Hungary as an “enemy.”
For now, Orban seems happy playing the iconoclast, backing Putin and enjoying the support of some American and European political conservatives. Last July, Hungary’s leader confidently predicted: “The Ukrainians will never win a war against Russia.” But Budapest might be betting on the wrong horse. Last weekend, Russia claimed its first victory in almost a year — Bakhmut. But now Ukrainian troops are starting to surround the Russian occupiers. After Russia’s losses of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson, some military analysts connect the dots and predict more defeats for Russia this summer. A major Russian rout could lead to a Russian retreat from Ukraine.
In such a power vacuum, the largest army on the Eurasian plain would be Ukraine’s. It would be 1 million strong, battle-hardened and possibly looking to settle scores. In a reverse flow, the new bridges and roads between Hungary and Ukraine could carry military traffic West.
In this case, Orban, a wily political survivor, might have to draw on the survival skills of Erich Weisz, a fellow Hungarian who emigrated to the U.S. in 1878. Weisz was better known by his stage name: Harry Houdini.