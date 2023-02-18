Without fanfare, Ukraine recently marked the deadliest day in Europe’s deadliest war since 1945. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reports killing 1,030 Russian soldiers in one day on Feb. 7. With Russia losing an average of 824 soldiers a day during the second week in February, Britain’s defense intelligence agency tweeted “Russia has likely suffered its highest rate of casualties since the first week of the invasion of Ukraine.”
Desperate to provide President Vladimir Putin with battlefield victories by Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s all-out attack on Ukraine, Russian generals are resorting to World War II-style human wave attacks in eastern Ukraine. Soldiers, largely draftees and convicts, are forced forward, sometimes at gunpoint, with the goal of forcing Ukrainians soldiers to reveal their firing positions.
Russia also is racing to advance before Ukraine receives hundreds of promised Western tanks and fighting vehicles. Despite high death tolls, Russia’s advances this winter have been measured in villages and hundreds of yards.
Ukrainian troops say they’re resisting a big, undeclared Russian offensive. Last week, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that there are 326,000 Russian forces fighting inside Ukraine. Finding more men will be a challenge for Russia. According to Britain’s Defense Ministry, “It remains unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks.”
Last week, Wagner, a Putin-linked mercenary group, announced it is suspending recruitment of convicts. Last year, it recruited 40,000 prisoners with promises of amnesty. But reports of high death tolls in Ukraine filtered back to Russia’s far-flung prison archipelago.
In recent weeks, Wagner recruiters have found few takers, according to a lengthy article on Mediazona, a Russian exile website.
Last September, Putin’s declaration of an emergency military draft provoked a national backlash. An estimated half-million Russian men fled the country. Despite an economic recession, the number of Russians obtaining passports for foreign travel jumped by 40 percent last year to 5.4 million, reports the Internal Affairs Ministry. Russia’s government recently announced it is halting the issuance of new passports. It cited a lack of microchips for preparing security documents.
To fill the ranks, the military is using an “invisible” draft — recruiting men without public campaigns. After 30 draft boards were firebombed, military recruiters turned to visiting employers directly. They also target ethnic minorities, far from media spotlights. The Nogai people, a 100,000-strong nation in the North Caucasus, have been heavily hit, Nogai exile leader Anvar Kurmanakayev told Radio Free Europe’s Kavkav Realii website. Noting that about 5,000 Nogai men already have been drafted, he said: “The majority of them likely will die. ... Each of these could have had children.” He concluded: “With another two or three such mobilizations, the people could disappear altogether.”
Desperate for recruits, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed last month making any Russian man in his 20s eligible for the draft. In response, Andrei Kolesnikov wrote for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: “Highly qualified college graduates will not be able to enter the labor market and will instead end up in the military and lose their qualifications, while young men with vocational degrees who are already in the labor market will be torn from the economy partway toward improving their skills.” Kolesnikov, a Carnegie fellow, concludes: “The generation of 70-year-old Russian leaders is deciding for young people how they will live and what they will die for.”
Putin, who turned 70 last October, shows no signs of backing down. Earlier this month, in a fiery speech in Volgograd, he evoked the sacrifice of Soviet soldiers who liberated Stalingrad 80 years ago. After reviewing WWII-era tanks at a victory parade, he hailed “the indestructible nature of our people.” Referring to Germany’s promise of battle tanks for Ukraine, he said: “Again and again, we have to repel the aggression of the collective West. It’s incredible but it’s a fact: We are again being threatened with German Leopard tanks with crosses on them.” In a separate ceremony, officials unveiled a new bust of Stalin.
In the battle of Stalingrad, Soviet casualties totaled 1.1 million killed and wounded. There is no sign that modern Russian society will tolerate such high death tolls. During the first year of Russia’s full bore assault on Ukraine, Russia’s casualties amount to 200,000 killed and wounded, according to U.S. officials interviewed last week by The New York Times. This casualty toll could be as high as 270,000, calculates the Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent investigative organization originally from Russia. Ukrainian military casualties are believed to be at least 100,000.
For comparison, the Soviet Union suffered about 70,000 killed or wounded during its 1979-89 war in Afghanistan. Of these, the official combat death toll was 14,453. By contrast, the Soviet population was 288 million in the late 1980s — double Russia’s population of 144 million today.
After two weeks of human wave attacks, the Ukraine Defense Ministry reports that Russia’s death toll for the war hit 139,770 by Tuesday. At this rate, when the one-year war anniversary rolls around next Thursday, the death toll for one year in Ukraine could be 10 times the toll for one decade in Afghanistan.
Putin might believe that he can survive losing 10 times the Afghanistan death toll, but Afghanistan was traumatic for the 15 republics of the Soviet Union.
Today, throughout the former Soviet Union, virtually every major city has a stone memorial to the “Afghantsi” — the men who died pursuing Moscow’s imperial designs on a neighboring nation.
Toward the end, in 1988, separatist movements started to emerge in the Soviet Union — in the Baltics, the Caucasus, Georgia and Ukraine. On Feb. 15, 1989, the last Soviet column drove out of Afghanistan. On Dec. 26, 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed.