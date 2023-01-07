James Brooke: Russian dam-busters threaten Kyiv

On New Year’s Eve, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised his people a military victory. But how can Russia’s czar escalate his war against Ukraine?
After losing 3,000 tanks, 6,100 armored personnel carriers and 100,000 soldiers, Russia’s Army has been cut in half.
After losing two Black Sea flagships, Russia’s Navy largely shelters in Sevastopol harbor.
After losing 283 jet fighters and bombers, Russia’s Air Force no longer ventures into Ukrainian air space. After firing 1,000 cruise missiles into Ukraine, the Kremlin is running low.
One potential Russian force multiplier that keeps Ukrainian strategists up at night is dam busting.
During the communist era, Soviet engineers built a succession of six dams down the Dnipro, Europe’s second-longest river. Known as the “Dnipro Cascade,” this north-south string of hydroelectric power stations supply only 10 percent of Ukraine’s power in normal times. But in a winter offensive against heat and light, Russian drones and cruise missiles have damaged or destroyed all of Ukraine’s coal, gas or oil-fired power plants, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reports.
Now, Ukrainian strategists fear, the Kremlin could turn its attention to the dams across the Dnipro, a river about half the length of the Mississippi. These massive dams could be breached by conventional or nuclear bombs.
The most devastating blow would be to the top of the cascade: the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant. Located 15 miles north of Ukraine’s capital, this dam holds back a reservoir so large that it is called “the Kyiv Sea.” A breach of this 60-year-old dam would unleash on Kyiv a volume of water almost as great as all the water in New York’s Lake Champlain. A dam break would also stir up radionuclides embedded in the reservoir sediments after the 1986 nuclear fire at Chernobyl, about 50 miles upriver.
On Feb. 26, 2022, the second day of the war, Ukraine’s State Waterways Department reported that Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian missile flying toward the Kyiv Reservoir dam. For the first two days of the war, Russian soldiers controlled the dam. Ukrainian soldiers drove them off.
“If the dam is destroyed, the flood would lead to catastrophic casualties and damage — in particular, to the flooding of residential areas of Kyiv and the suburbs,” read a press statement from the waterways agency, part of the Infrastructure Ministry. The agency said that if the Kyiv dam were to break, the surge also would break the next two dams downriver, at Kaniv and Kremenchuk.
A break in the Kyiv dam “will lead to the destruction of Obolon, Podil and the entire left bank of Kyiv,” estimated Interfax Ukraine. “The flood will destroy bridges and communications, leaving areas without electricity, water and transportation.”
Since then, Ukraine’s government has not reported attacks on the dams. The last dam in the series, Nova Kakhovka, has been controlled by Russian soldiers since last spring. The Russians have opened a side sluice gate to restore flows of irrigation water to Crimea, the semi-arid Ukrainian peninsula controlled by Russia since 2014. Until the war started, all six dams across the Dnipro served as bridges, carrying road and sometimes rail traffic.
Deep history of targeting dams
Destroying dams in war is not new.
Russia’s Defense Ministry planners undoubtedly are well aware that in 1941 retreating Red Army soldiers partially blew up the Zaporizhzhia dam, then the only dam across the Dnipro. The flood surge killed up to 100,000 civilians downriver, as well as dozens of Soviet soldiers and officers who were fleeing across the dam at the time of the explosion. Known as Dnieprostroy, the dam was the largest in the world at the time of its construction in the late 1920s.
“Dnieprostroy was an object almost of worship to the Soviet people. Its destruction demonstrates a will to resist which surpasses anything we had imagined,” American journalist H.R. Knickerbocker wrote in late 1941. “It was the largest, most spectacular, and most popular of all the immense projects of the First Five-Year Plan.”
Two years later, when the fortunes of war changed, retreating German soldiers dynamited the dam.
On the Western Front, Britain’s Royal Air Force carried out a successful raid in May 1943 against two dams in the Ruhr Valley, Germany’s industrial heartland. Immortalized in the 1955 British film “The Dam Busters,” pilots flying Lancaster bombers at very low levels dropped “bouncing bombs.” These ricocheted off the flat water surfaces of reservoirs, eventually hitting the dam walls. The bombs damaged two hydroelectric power stations, destroyed factories and killed about 1,600 civilians, largely slave laborers.
During the Korean War, a U.S. Navy strike fighter squadron attacked and damaged three hydroelectric power dams controlled by North Korea. For these feats, the squadron is known to this day as the “Dambusters.”
In today’s war, Ukraine air defense gunners have improved their kill rate, shooting down 80 percent of incoming Russian missiles. Over New Year’s weekend, Ukraine says its military downed all 80 bomber drones fired by Russia. The worry is that if a barrage of Russian cruise missiles is fired at the Kyiv dam, one might get through. Or that President Putin will follow through on his threat to go nuclear.
To beef up Ukraine’s air defenses, the Biden administration is providing Ukraine with Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems. These truck-mounted, radar-equipped systems are best used to defend strategic targets. Defending the Dnipro dams should be a top priority.