James Brooke: Ukrainian strikes deep behind Russia's front lines boost Zelenskyy for Biden meeting

Ukrainian rockets destroyed $1.5 billion worth of Russian warships and anti-aircraft systems in Crimea this week. Seen around the world, the dramatic videos of the fireballs and explosions will boost Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is set to arrive in the U.S. on Sunday.
In New York, he will address the United Nations General Assembly. In Washington, he will meet U.S. President Joe Biden.
The fireworks in Russia-controlled Crimea follow Western impatience over Ukraine’s summerlong land counteroffensive. The campaign slowed to a crawl due to Russia’s formidable defenses: belts of landmines, zig-zag trenches and lines of concrete anti-tank obstacles known as “dragon’s teeth.”
But this week saw the largest Ukrainian strike against Russia’s Navy since last year’s sinking of the Moskva, flagship of the Black Sea fleet. Here are the price tags for Russia’s military losses since Wednesday: Ropucha-class landing ship, $180 million; improved Kilo II submarine, $325 million; two Project 22160 patrol ships, $260 million; S-300 surface-to-air defense battery, $135 million; S-400 “Triumf” surface-to-air defense battery, $600 million. It is the first time that Russia has lost a submarine in wartime since 1945.
“The way to victory on the battlefield is to defeat the logistics of the Russians,” said Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Zelenskyy who is expected to come to New York. Defeating Russia, he said, depends on denying Moscow “the opportunity to preserve the military potential for waging an aggressive war.”
Coupled with weeks of sea and air drone attacks on Sevastopol, headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Ukraine’s campaign has forced many Russian warships to stay in port. Britain’s Defense Ministry says Russia withdrew most of its subs to a naval base at Novorossiysk, Russia’s major oil export port on the Black Sea. But last month, a Ukrainian sea drone, packed with an estimated 1,000 pounds of TNT, traveled about 500 miles to the mouth of Novorossiysk. There it hit amidships a Russian Navy landing ship with around 100 Russian servicemen on board. The warship was filmed as it was towed to the naval base, listing seriously to port.
Highlighting tensions over the Black Sea, the BBC reported Thursday that a Russian pilot last year tried to shoot down a British Royal Air Force intelligence gathering plane over international waters of the Black Sea. According to Western defense officials who read radio intercepts of the confrontation on Sept. 29, the pilot of a Russian SU-27 fighter jet believed his ground controller authorized him to open fire.
The pilot then fired two missiles at this RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint, which was carrying a British crew of 30. The first missile missed. The second missile fell into the sea. Despite this near shoot-down, Britain’s Defense Ministry publicly accepted Russia’s explanation that the confrontation was a “malfunction.”
Since then, RAF surveillance flights have been escorted by Typhoon fighter jets armed with air-to-air missiles. Britain is the only NATO nation conducting crewed missions over the Black Sea. Six months ago, a Russian jet brought down a U.S. unmanned surveillance drone flying over the Black Sea.
In a new biography of Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson says that one year ago the businessman refused to turn on access to Starlink satellites for the area near Crimea for fear of provoking a larger conflict with Russia. On Tuesday, Musk defended his actions, saying in a podcast that enabling a Ukrainian attack on the Russian fleet in Crimea could have resulted in “a mass escalation of hostilities” and a “mini Pearl Harbor.”
Brushing off Musk’s concerns, Ukraine moved forcefully this week against the Black Sea fleet. Moving at night in speed boats, Ukrainian special forces traveled to four offshore oil rigs that had been occupied by Russia since the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Clambering aboard, they liberated the rigs — two floating structures and two anchored to the sea bottom. Russia had used the rigs as a forward radar picket line to track shipping from Odesa and get early warning of drones and cruise missiles coming from Ukraine’s mainland, 50 miles to the north.
“Russia has been deprived of the ability to fully control the waters of the Black Sea,” a narrator says on a 17-minute Ukrainian military video of the taking of the for platforms. Now, the goal of regaining Crimea is “many steps closer.”
With the Russian radars unplugged, the Ukrainians fired two British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to Russia’s main naval base at Sevastopol. In the biggest attack on Sevastopol in the 18-month war, the missiles hit the Russian Navy’s dry dock, taking out the landing craft and the diesel electric Kilo-class submarine. Videos show the sea port’s night sky lighting up with the explosions and fires. Local authorities say the explosions killed two workers and injured 26. The drydock, a major repair hub for the Russian Navy, was knocked out of service.
At an arms fair in London on Wednesday, Adm. Sir Ben Key, head of the Royal Navy, was asked Thursday about the Sevastopol attack. He said the Ukrainians “are demonstrating what can be done through innovative thought processes and a willingness to take risk.”
On Thursday morning, Ukrainian followed a similar tactics in Yevpatoriya, 25 miles to the north. A wave of drones first took out the radar systems that gave eyes to the operators of the S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft batteries. Minutes later, Ukraine fired two Ukrainian-made Neptune cruise missiles at the batteries, destroying them. Three weeks ago, Ukraine followed the same tactic, wiping out a second S-400 and S-300 air defense site in nearby Cape Tarkhankut. Both sites defended the airspace of Western Crimea.
“We need to open up the sky over the peninsula in order to be able to actively destroy Russian military and warehouse infrastructure,” said Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak. “We need to chase away remnants of the Russian Black Sea fleet from Crimean territorial waters and beyond and reinstate the status of the Black Sea as the sea of external jurisdiction.”
Attacks deep behind the front line will weaken the front line, predicts Ben Barry, Land Warfare Senior Fellow for the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.
“Kyiv has been relentlessly pursuing attacks on a multitude of targets at distance, spanning from the Donbas to Crimea to Moscow,” Barry wrote last week. “Ukraine is clearly aiming for the deep battle — combined with repeated attacks along the lengthy front line — to bring Russian forces to a tipping point where combat power and morale may begin to break.”