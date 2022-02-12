Fifteen years ago, I watched a TV monitor in Bloomberg’s high-tech Moscow bureau as Vladimir Putin jolted the world with speech harshly attacking the U.S. Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, he railed: “No one feels safe! Because no one can feel that international law is like a stone wall that will protect them.”
Next week, this year’s Munich Conference will open with Russian Navy warships blocking almost all of Ukraine’s sea ports. Fortified by six newly arrived landing ships from Russia’s Baltic Fleet, the Black Sea blockade will coincide with “maneuvers” by 30,000 Russian army soldiers in Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor. An independent nation since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Belarus now is, for all practical purposes, an extension of Russia’s Western Military District.
With Putin bent on a Soviet re-Union, the most effective tool to block a full bore Russian assault on Ukraine would be a clear commitment by Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Schulz to link the opening of the new $11 billion Russia-Germany Baltic gas pipeline to peace in Ukraine. Last Monday, at a joint press conference in Washington, President Joe Biden warned that if Russia moves on Ukraine: “There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it ... it’s just not going to happen.” But Scholz refused to mention the gas line by name, saying only: “All the necessary steps will be done by all of us together.”
The leader of a shaky new coalition, Scholz leads Germany’s Social Democratic Party. In the party’s glory days, in the early 1970s, Willy Brandt led West Germany into the “Ostpolitik” policy of economic engagement with the Soviet Union. But half a century later, this face of Ostpolitik is former SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schroder. Chairman for the last five years of Russia’s oil giant Rosneft, Schroder is now to sit on the board of Gazprom, the Russian gas giant that built the pipeline.
With Putin champing at the bit to invade Ukraine, the world will watch Scholz’s keynote speech next weekend at the Munich Security Conference. Fresh from trips to Moscow and Kyiv this week, the leader of Europe’s most powerful economy may find his voice to stop what looks like a train wreck in Eastern Europe.
Don’t hold your breath.
In the lead-up to the Munich security meeting, Kyiv hosted a string of foreign leaders: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Britain, Poland and Ukraine are forging a three-way “alliance.” The Turkish leader signed a free-trade agreement with Ukraine and finalized a deal for Ukraine to manufacture Turkish armed drones.
In contrast, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban flew to Moscow, met with Putin and then said his security demands on NATO and Ukraine were reasonable. French President Emmanuel Macron flew to Moscow, met with Putin and then reported that the Russian leader promised not to escalate. Within days, Putin was sending landing craft to the Black Sea and soldiers to Belarus.
Meanwhile, Germany sent Ukraine 5,000 helmets. A friend in Kyiv misunderstood and exclaimed “5,000 Helmuts!” Nope. Helmets, but no Helmuts. Germany is blocking Estonia from transferring eight Soviet-era howitzers to Ukraine. When Britain sent anti-tank missiles and British Army trainers to Ukraine, the Royal Air Force transports had to fly around German airspace. In face of criticism, Germany is adding a field hospital to the helmet deal.
German officials say they cannot export lethal military equipment to Ukraine, which is a conflict zone. Last week, Deutsche Welle reported that Germany’s worldwide arms exports jumped 61 percent last year to almost $11 billion — a record amount.
Germany says it does not want to send arms to Ukraine out of respect to the war dead of the Soviet Union. Much of that war debt is to the Ukrainian people. On the territory of Ukraine, Nazi soldiers and their allies killed 4 million Ukrainian civilians and 1.4 million Ukrainian Red Army soldiers. Before the war started, Hermann Goring, founder of the Gestapo, proposed killing all Ukrainian men and then sending in SS men to repopulate the land.
This war guilt has morphed over the decades into NATO-sheltered pacifism. Germany, with the world’s fourth largest economy, has a land army, the Deutsches Heer, of 64,000 — slightly larger than the California National Guard. Thousand of NCO and officer positions are unfulfilled. Germany spends 1.4 percent of its GDP on defense — well below the NATO target of 2 percent and one third the percentage of Russia.
Russia’s Armed Forces total 1 million men and women, more than five times the size of Germany’s Armed Forces, the Bundeswehr. Germany has fewer than 200 main battle tanks. Russia has 20,000.
An analyst from Mars might conclude that Berlin prefers a million-man parade over a million-man army. Protected by the NATO defense umbrella, Germans enjoy the luxury of rolling their eyes over “American militarism.” But the era of American rent-a-cops protecting Germany worked in the power vacuum after the end of the Cold War.
Since then, Putin rebuilt his army and nurtured a deep victim complex among his people. Now, he wants to avenge the humiliation of his nation’s defeat in the Cold War.
Sound familiar, Germany?
And don’t expect reporters to get it right. On Feb. 10, 2007, when I was Bloomberg bureau chief in Moscow, the reporter covering the story sniffed that what Putin said was not news. Now, it is recognized as a key turning point for Putin against the West.