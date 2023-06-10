In fall 2020, I drove with my wife Pen and our son George over the top of Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam. A pet project of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, the earthen dam rose 100 feet high and stretched for two miles, blocking the mighty Dnipro River, Ukraine’s Mississippi. I stopped to take a snapshot. A Ukrainian army private emerged from a guard post and waved me along with a desultory wave.
For almost 70 years, the dam was a tourism attraction in Southern Ukraine. Its turbine provided electricity to 3 million people. Its water irrigated 1.4 million acres of farm land. It provided the final river access to the Black Sea for barges loaded with grain flowing from the steppes.
Last Tuesday morning, a few hours before dawn, the turbine room exploded, breaching the dam. The breach came hours after Ukrainian marines had occupied several islands downriver, a few opening shots in Ukraine’s long-awaited offensive. Russia’s 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade had controlled the dam since Feb. 24, 2022. Last October, the brigade’s Telegram channel warned that the dam was mined and would be blown up if Ukrainian forces attempted to cross the Dnipro.
At that time, Ukrainian soldiers were forcing Russian occupiers to retreat east across the Dnipro. Ukrainian President Volodomy Zelenskyy publicly charged Russia with planting explosives in the turbine hall. He asked for international observers to avoid a catastrophe.
Recently, Zelenskyy told an international forum: “It is physically impossible to blow it up somehow from the outside — with shelling. It was mined. It was mined by the Russian occupiers and blown up by them.”
The weaponization of water
Today, Ukrainian and many western military analysts say the collapse was no surprise. They say that Russia is using water as a weapon of war.
Last fall, Russia lowered the dam reservoir to the lowest levels in 30 years. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s hydro electric company, said at the time that Russian forces “opened the station’s locks fearing an advance of Ukrainian soldiers.”
Over the intervening six months, the Russians closed several sluice gates, boosting reservoir water levels to 200 million cubic feet— the highest level in 30 years.
Today, the massive flood has wiped out Russia’s defensive installations on the east bank of the river in Kherson Region. But it also has rendered about 250 miles of front line an impassable swamp — not only the 100 miles of river bank from the dam to the Black Sea, but also the east bank of Kakhovka Reservoir, which once stretched 150 miles.
Egor Guzenko, a Russian volunteer fighter and blogger, reacted to the dam breach last week: “From a tactical point of view, [Ukraine] can forget about an offensive in Kherson.”
The Geneva Conventions explicitly ban targeting dams in war because of the danger to civilians.
But Russia seems to add this to its scorched-earth tactics in eastern Ukraine. Last fall, they fired eight cruise missiles at a dam over the Inhulets River, unleashing a torrent and hampering the advance of Ukrainian troops in Kherson. Also last fall, Moldova’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu tweeted that Russia fired missiles at a major dam across the Dniester River, with debris falling on villages in neighboring Moldova.
Last week, Ukrainian Col. Anatolii Shtefan charged that Russian forces had blown up private ponds in Zaporizhzhia region, evidently trying to stop an incoming Ukrainian counteroffensive.
At the northern end of the Kakhovka Reservoir, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, depends on reservoir water for its cooling systems. Russia has controlled the power plant since March 4, 2022. With five of the six reactors shut down, water levels in the plant’s cooling ponds are sufficient for several more months.
But Ihor Syrota, general director of Ukrhydroenergo, warned Thursday: ”We are reaching this dead zone, which is 12.7 meters, after which there will be not be any water intake for the cooling ponds at the Zaporizhzhia station.” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Gossi said Tuesday there’s “no immediate risk to the safety of the plant.” He plans to visit the complex next week.
Russia says it did not blow up Kakhovka dam. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov “categorically” denied any involvement in the destruction of the dam, blaming the breach on “deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side.” He said: “Apparently, this sabotage is also connected with the fact that having started large-scale offensive actions two days ago, now the Ukrainian armed forces are not achieving their goals.”
But Western analysts are not persuaded. A few hours after the dam breach, The New York Times published an article headlined “Internal Blast Probably Breached Ukraine Dam, Experts Say (Cautiously).”
On Wednesday, The Financial Times editorialized: “Deliberately breaching the dam to cause floods would be very much a continuation of Russian strategy. Moscow strives for ‘escalation dominance,’ and this incident came just as Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive was stirring. Russia has targeted critical infrastructure to try to sap Ukraine’s morale and fighting ability. It has adopted a scorched-earth policy towards Ukrainian territory. And it has already shown itself ready to use flooding as a weapon.”
There is a history here. In 1941, as Soviet soldiers retreated east, the Soviet NKVD partially blew up the Zaporizhzhia dam, then the only dam across the Dnipro. The flood surge killed up to 100,000 Ukrainian civilians downriver, as well as dozens of Soviet soldiers and officers fleeing across the dam at the time of the explosion.