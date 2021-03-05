Sun Tzu was an ancient Chinese philosopher whose manual, “The Art of War,” inspired military leaders throughout the ages.
Sun Tzu’s premise was simple. Study your enemy and deceive your enemy. It is best to win the war without lifting a single sword. If we look at China’s ascendance over the last 40 years, we can see the principles of Sun Tzu deftly at work.
From Deng Xiaoping’s “lie low and bide our time” to China’s blatant disregard for Hong Kong’s basic rule of law and abuse of human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, China is happy to use the threat of economic coercion to cloak the truth. The Chinese economic juggernaut grinds on, driven by the lure of market access to China’s affluent middle class and demand from consumers around the world for China’s low-cost products. China’s assertive behavior and disdain for democratic principles is obvious. Absorbing Taiwan is clearly China’s next goal. This realization puts much pressure on Joe Biden’s administration to proceed with caution.
How can the U.S. find common ground with China and mitigate its egregious behavior?
To have any chance of success, we need to abandon the misguided “America first” policies of the previous administration and form a global coalition of countries that share our objectives and misgivings regarding China. If this is done, there are several areas that offer existential benefits: climate, health and denuclearization. Success here can lead the way towards discussions on more contentious issues like sovereignty, technology and human rights.
Climate collaboration is paramount
Rampant air pollution prompted China to join the Paris Accord in 2015 and recently China officially declared its goal to become carbon-neutral by 2060 by ramping up its use of renewables. Likewise, one of the first executive orders of the Biden administration was to rejoin the Paris Accord. Subsequently, General Motors announced its plan to invest $20 billion over the next decade to sell only electric vehicles. China has ordered its auto manufacturers to achieve similar goals.
China would like tariff-free access to the U.S. market to sell EVs, while GM would like greater access to the Chinese market. Why not compete for market share based on consumer tastes for design, quality, performance, price, service and a host of other considerations that go into buying a car? A rules-based trade policy on worldwide sales of EVs would further this criticality and provide a model for a wider agreement that may include competitors in Germany and Japan. Replacing gas with EVs worldwide would go a long way to achieving the ambitious goals of the Paris Accord.
The world cannot afford a second pandemic
The rapid spread of COVID-19 was attributable to highly unsanitary conditions in the Wuhan wet markets. Most disturbing, the majority of food distribution in China takes place through wet markets, an ancient tradition where bats, eels, turtles, snakes and other livestock can spread disease to humans. Yet Chinese wet markets are not regulated, and vendors continue to crowd together where sanitation remains elusive. Unless this changes, many virologists believe it is just a matter of time before another deadly virus is unleashed.
Through the World Health Organization, a U.S.-led initiative to foster global health care with preventative measures aimed at Chinese wet markets, can be established to stem the tide of infection. This would require on-site data collection to monitor sanitation. If a breakout is detected, virologists can isolate and lock down. China is leaning in this direction and has no interest in launching a second pandemic. Pressure from the WHO could tip the balance.
Nuclear war is bad for business
In 2015, China was part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action concluded between the U.S., United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia and Iran, and endorsed by the United Nations Security Council to prevent the acquisition of nuclear weapons capability by Iran and prohibit the production of weapons-grade uranium.
On Feb. 3, the U.S. and Russia extended the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction) Treaty for five years. The agreement allows the U.S. and Russia to exchange data and hold onsite inspections to ensure compliance. The U.S. and Russia have approximately 1,500 nuclear warheads while China has 300. When invited to join the New START discussion, China insisted on equivalent reductions from both the U.S. and Russia. Although this is highly unlikely, denuclearization has been the universal norm since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. China is the world’s largest trading partner and wants to stay that way.
Meanwhile, China’s global efforts to undermine U.S. hegemony marches on. In late December, China presented a comprehensive trade agreement to the European Union, offering German auto manufacturers free-trade access to its markets. Angela Merkel gestured warmly. Final approval depends upon the European Parliament, which at the moment is tilting toward China. Over the last decade, massive investments in Latin America and Africa have garnered pro-China sentiment.
To reverse this trend, our best hope lies with diplomacy to restrengthen our commitments to our allies while seeking common ground with China. We should require that all U.S. diplomats and the ambassador speak Mandarin and demonstrate respect for Chinese culture, irrespective of Sun Tzu. This will go a long way to building trust and an enduring relationship.
Considering the existential issues of climate, health and denuclearization, meaningful U.S.-China diplomacy must happen sooner rather than later. The world depends on it.