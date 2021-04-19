An unfortunate outcome of the recent U.S.-China summit was the hardening of rhetoric and a bleak outlook for collaboration.
Neither side expressed a willingness to defuse the growing tension over human rights and the struggle for democracy in Hong Kong. While the U.S. lambasted China over its flagrant behavior, China pointed to the decline of America, evidenced by the Capitol insurrection and Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
What’s behind this impasse, in addition to current events, is historical inertia, China’s remembrance of Western colonialism in the 19th century and fears that history will repeat itself. What’s required diplomatically is a willingness from both the U.S. and China to transcend geopolitics and acknowledge the imperfections in the human condition that has led to war and resulted in man’s inhumanity to man in both Eastern and Western civilization.
The Chinese have wrestled with this issue since antiquity. What emerged was philosophical humanism, a value system that blended pragmatism with metaphysics. Its core principles, deference, humility and moral rectitude became the basis for governance and societal harmony. These behaviors were institutionalized through Confucianism, a decentralized administrative system that emphasized filial piety, Taoism, a metaphysical belief in the everchanging interaction of opposing forces, and Buddhism, a religious belief in peaceful coexistence and higher consciousness. China’s philosophical humanism was the foundation for an advanced civilization that enabled monumental achievements in art, science and technology over two millennia. No other civilization in history has embedded philosophical humanism into governance.
To be sure, Chinese civilization has not been immune from human vice. When imperial China experienced fiscal mismanagement, excessive land consolidation, monopolistic commercialism or high taxes, political stability was weakened and dynasties collapsed. However, the new dynasties that emerged carried China’s philosophical humanism forward. In this environment, the Chinese people enjoyed the fruits of democracy without a democratic system.
Sun Yat Sen, the founder of the Republic of China, acknowledged that democratic principles and Chinese culture were not mutually exclusive. Sun professed, “China should not abandon its beliefs in loyalty, filial piety, kindness, love, faithfulness, justice, harmony, peace and personal refinement.”
However, China’s long history of philosophical humanism was violently upended with the establishment of the Peoples Republic of China, in 1949. Mao Zedong unleashed an unrelenting attack on Chinese tradition, holding Confucianism responsible for China’s demise in the face of Western imperialism. His vengeance peaked during the Cultural Revolution, in the 1960s and ‘70s, at which time, students and workers were mobilized to round up, torture and murder millions of innocent Chinese. China’s great traditions were demonized. Thousands of years of cultural artifacts, books and monuments were destroyed.
Although Maoism ended with his death in 1976, Mao’s disdain for human rights, political discourse and religious freedom today remains a cornerstone of authoritarian rule in China. In fact, Xi Jinping, in his quest for power, has stepped up China’s assault on human rights and social justice. The recent incarceration of pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong, and Beijing’s attempt to eradicate Uighur culture, is an outcome of his policies.
As the U.S. and China seek to mitigate geopolitical tension, it would be wise for China’s leaders to reflect on their past and take a closer look at the intellectual currents gaining ground in China today. According to David Ownby, a professor of East Asian studies translating thought leadership into English, China’s current intellectual movement comprises classic liberals who advocate a more open political system; Marxists, who defend the status quo; and traditionalists, who look to the past for answers. The liberals and traditionalists rebuke the Chinese Community Party, but they word their essays with political nuance to avoid censorship, or arrest.
On Ownby’s website, readingthechinadream.com, the journalist Yuan Ling describes how the CCP is suppressing the voice of the people. “China is in the middle of a huge civilizational transformation that is shaking the world … in this process, ideologies naturally compete, but only one voice is allowed to speak.”
Ge Zhaoguang, a traditionalist, also invokes the past. “China has succeeded because of her unique civilization and can only continue to develop and eventually serve as world example, if her Confucian heritage is reaffirmed and integrated into China’s political and social life.”
Cai Xia, a retired professor, goes even further. She argues in her essay “Advancing Constitutional Democracy” that “liberal democracy is not a repudiation of the Communist Party, but its fulfillment.” The implication is that freedom of speech and human rights can coexist with Marxism Leninism. These intellectuals are a sampling of thought leadership in China today that is quietly moving the political pendulum towards moderation.
Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, pro-democracy leaders Martin Lee, a former attorney, and Jimmy Lai, media mogul, were incarcerated for decrying the National Security Law, the mainland’s legal basis for authoritarianism. This begs the question: When will the current leaders of China acknowledge the realization of China’s ancient philosophers — that the human spirit must be nourished with benevolence and wisdom not suppressed with fear and coercion?
Communist China cannot deny its imperial past. China’s great traditions were the hallmark of an open society that allowed religious freedom and furthered intellectualism for thousands of years. Today, when Chinese diplomats point to American hypocrisy, American diplomats should invoke China’s past. Perhaps this will ease tension, break the ice and renew trust in negotiations that, frankly, the world depends on.