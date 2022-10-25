James Welch: As a former lawmaker who tackled dental insurance issues, I urge a no vote on Question 2

This election season, the people of Massachusetts are asked to vote on an extremely complicated and confusing ballot question — Question 2 — which relates to something called “loss ratios” for dental plans. Many voters may scratch their heads as to why it is even on the ballot or what impact its passage will have on them.

If approved, Question 2 will increase costs for Massachusetts families and employers and could result in denying thousands of residents access to much needed dental care. With consumer prices soaring to all-time highs, the commonwealth doesn’t need this added regulation that will only increase costs and decrease choice for patients across the state.

I come to this debate with some relevant experience. I served 16 years in the Legislature representing parts of Hampden County, including six years as Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing. I was also a member of the 2014 Special Commission on Dental Insurance that actually reviewed the issue of dental loss ratios — the central component of Question 2.

As a policymaker, I always reviewed any proposal relative to health care through the following lenses: How will it impact costs for consumers? How will it impact access for consumers? And how will it impact the quality of health care patients receive? In all three of those areas, Question 2 fails.

When it comes to costs, a study commissioned by the National Association of Dental Plans and performed by a respected actuarial firm found that in order to meet the requirements of this ballot question, premiums would still need to increase by 38 percent — and this is in a conservative representative example with dental plans just breaking even and cutting administrative costs by 10 percent.

When it comes to access, a recent survey found that if such cost increases occurred, more than half of consumers would likely drop their dental insurance, with 90% of businesses indicating that they would likely make changes to coverage — including decreasing employer contributions and employee benefits or dropping dental coverage for employees altogether.

And by the way: This ballot question does not guarantee improved quality of care.

Other questions I would ask as a legislator are: Has the federal government or other states implemented such a proposal, and can we learn from their experiences? The answer to both questions is no. When the Affordable Care Act was passed, policymakers purposely did not require loss ratios for dental plans. And because there is no law like this ballot question anywhere in the nation — on both the state and federal levels — the potential consequences could be severe for Massachusetts consumers and businesses.

Finally, as someone who spent more than 15 years reviewing and voting on issues impacting health care, I can tell you that a ballot question is no place to decide such a complicated issue that could force consumers to pay more for the same level of care or leave many others without access to dental coverage. A proposal like this demands thoughtful and expert analysis on how it will impact the people of Massachusetts.

For all these reasons, I urge voters to stand up for access and affordability by voting no on Question 2.