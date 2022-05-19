Jenny Hansell: Expanding the conservation land tax credit is now more important than ever

Every community in Massachusetts has beloved natural places. Here in the Berkshires, we value the forest that is both a home for wildlife and a restorative place to walk, the small working farm that provides not only food but a pastoral serenity for the area, the open vistas that inspire and soothe us.
In an emerging era of action on climate change, these natural areas are now also critical assets that capture and store carbon pollution, reduce excess heat and provide resilient natural defenses against the impacts of severe weather and sea level rise.
However, as private landowners age and consider subdividing or selling their property, keeping these treasured places intact is a challenge.
Since 2011, Massachusetts has preserved many of these special places with the help of an economic incentive: the conservation land tax credit (CLTC). This program provides a state income tax credit to landowners who donate certified conservation land, including working farms and forest lands, wildlife habitat, wetlands, lands important for water quality, and historic resources. In a little more than a decade, more than 14,000 acres across the state — almost 22 square miles —have been permanently protected using this tool.
Here in the Berkshires, Berkshire Natural Resources Council has worked with landowners in Richmond, Hinsdale and Sheffield, among other towns, to conserve more than 600 acres — land that is now protected forever and open to the public for recreation.
These landowners are motivated to conserve their land based on its value to their local community and to future generations. Many are even willing to accept below-market rates to preserve the land from further development. Yet very few have the financial means to protect their property without at least some compensation.
When a property is certified for the CLTC, landowners can get some of their donated value back in a tax credit. Donations also mean a reduced cost for conserving land for our cash-strapped municipalities, land trusts and state agencies, which can save their limited funds and still get important land deals across the finish line. The return on investment has been enormous; for every $1 in state tax credit provided to date, $4.25 of private land value has been donated for conservation, and more than $10 in land value has been ultimately protected.
Conserved lands are important for many reasons, and we are becoming evermore aware of their value in the fight against climate change. Our state climate law and state and local adaptation plans recognize the important role that nature plays in sequestering and storing carbon, and that investments in nature can reduce the impacts and subsequent costs of natural disasters.
Harnessing natural lands is one of the most cost-effective tools we have for responding to climate change. Protected natural and working areas also provide community and health benefits, such as clean drinking water, outdoor recreation, local economic opportunities, and preservation of cultural heritage.
It is not surprising that the CLTC program has been very successful. However, an unintended consequence of the program’s success is that many more landowners want to take advantage of the credit than are currently permitted to do so, resulting in a three-year waiting list for interested property owners. This is too long to wait for many landowners, resulting in sales and development of land that could have been protected.
The conservation land tax credit is currently capped at $2 million per year, a very tiny amount within the state’s $47 billion budget — less than 1/2,000th of 1 percent. Given the program’s popularity and proven success in protecting important conservation lands, advocates including Berkshire Natural Resources Council, The Nature Conservancy, the Massachusetts Land Trust Coalition and others are asking for the Legislature to increase the cap to a minimum of $5 million annually.
We applaud state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, and state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, D-Lenox, for their leadership on this, and the Western Massachusetts delegation for their support for raising the annual cap. We also thank the full House for its recent vote to add CLTC to the state budget. It is now time for the Senate to join their House colleagues to vote to increase the cap of the conservation land tax credit program so that we can continue to protect our natural heritage, build a more resilient future for our communities and help us meet our ambitious climate goals.