Jim Shulman: Raymond Crow was a councilman, apiologist and animal rescuer

As youngsters most of us never really think about how buildings, parks, streets and other places got their names. I know I didn’t.
There is one place in Pittsfield that many younger or newer residents have no idea about the man for whom a playground is named. It is located at 27 Winter St. and named for Raymond Crow.
Many of my baby boomer classmates went to Rice School at that location. The school was named for William Rice, brother of Arthur Rice, who owned the nearby Rice Silk Mill.
William was recognized as the city’s most dedicated school committee member ever, having served on the committee in the late 1800s and early 1900s for over 20 years. Rice school was built in 1890, operated 85 years, and was razed in 1978.
But who was Crow to have the playground named for him? Mr. Crow — or Ray as he preferred to be called — was an acquaintance of my dad and would stop by his Tyler Street clothing store frequently when I worked there. I remember him well and found him most interesting when we talked. Since the mid-1930s, Ray owned an oil delivery truck and operated his own fuel company.
However, older residents remember Ray for his 16 years as a dedicated city councilman beginning in 1959. In that role he was best known for being very attentive to his constituents in Ward 2.
He was quick to respond to those noisome perennial problems needing repairs such as broken street lights, cracked sidewalks and deep potholes. He was so responsive to the needs of his ward’s residents that people even called him to fix their leaky faucets and water heaters. He was an early supporter of low-income housing, and while on the council he chaired the public works committee.
Ray did not seek the limelight in his role as a councilman and was not interested in pontificating, vying for a presidency role or running for mayor. He often consulted with his chief assistant for political issues before taking a position. That was his loving wife of 47 years, Jennie.
Ray’s mission as a councilor was to be a true public servant; to speak up for and help his constituents in the Morningside-Allengate area. His philosophy was, “What is good enough for Ward 2, is good enough for the country!”
In 1975 at age 71, Crow, the senior member of the council, was defeated after serving 16 years as councilor. His close loss was to a teen named Thomas Lussier, in a contest that pitted age against youth. Interestingly, Lussier was only 2 years old when Crow was first elected to the council.
The new councilor resigned from the position only 15 months after taking office. In 1976 Lussier won another election to be a state representative. Some residents tried to get Ray to run again in a special election to fill the vacant seat. However, he agreed only to chair a candidate forum for the position.
Although Ray was known primarily for being a caring city councilor, he had another public role that intrigued me. He was also an apiologist; otherwise known as a bee expert.
Ray was a state bee inspector and the go-to-expert when residents had a problematic swarm or nest of bees on their premises. He continued this activity well into his senior years and was a veteran of many stings that “leathered” his skin overtime. He said stings never bothered him as he became immune to them over the years.
He could often be seen at the top of a ladder reaching into a swarm to find the queen bee, put her in a small box and then in a wastebasket, where the swarm would go to find their queen. He would sometimes bring these colonies of bees to his home and set them up in hives to produce honey which he often gave as gifts to others.
In 1950 he was once called not for bees, but for a bothersome crow rapping and tapping on a window of a West Street home. He thought if he trapped the bird, he could make it a pet, have a “Crow-to-crow” talk with it, and teach it to talk.
Ray had had a pet crow in the past. At various times he also had a raccoon, a skunk, a porcupine, a squirrel and a Rhesus monkey, all at his home at 953 Tyler St. He did have permits to keep these wild creatures. He had a soft spot for animals and would frequently be called to rescue them.
Ray was unable to trap the West Street crow, but a neighbor of the family did catch it and gave it to him. He quickly taught the crow to say “Hello, Barbara,” to greet his daughter by that name.
The crow somehow fell into bad company and learned to cuss. When young Barbara wanted dad to bring the crow to show and tell at school, Ray told the teacher he couldn’t be responsible for the crow’s behavior. Eventually he had to get rid of the crow as his neighbors complained when at all hours of the night they could hear the crow squawk, “get up Barbara!”
Ray died in March 1977 from a respiratory illness at age 73. Shortly after, the City Council and the Pittsfield Redevelopment Authority both voted unanimously to name the future park on the site of Rice School in his honor and memory.
Ray and his family had moved to Winter Street several years earlier not far from the site. The park was completed in 1977 with a formal dedication in June 1978 as the Raymond E. Crow Memorial Playground. State Rep. Silvio O. Conte was the main speaker at the ceremony.
Crow was remembered by many for his kindness to people and his dedication to animal welfare. I was glad that I got to know him when I lived in the city and pleased to see him remembered with a playground in his name.