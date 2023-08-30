Past midnight on a cold November night, the mayor of Pittsfield strolled down a block of venerated community buildings, carefully observing the suspected brothel across the street.
The Widow Chapman’s place was a little brown house set just back from Melville Street, directly across from the brand-new Boys Club building. Mayor Allen Bagg had been watching the place for several nights, as had local police, in response to a variety of complaints.
Finally, on the evening of Nov. 23, 1907, Bagg returned with Chief White and Sgt. Flynn in a raid of the premises.
Chief White later told reporters the conditions inside were “indescribable … there being an accumulation of filth that was disgusting to look upon.” They proceeded directly to an upstairs bedroom, where a girl named May, 17, was found “in the toils” with 48-year-old Jerome Tompkins.
Chapman promptly was arrested on the charge of “keeping a house of ill fame,” and another woman present, Sarah, was charged with “being a disorderly person.” May was charged with fornication, and Jerome Tompkins — whose wife, as it happens, was at home with a two-week-old baby at the time — with adultery. Bagg and Chief White stayed on for several hours, answering the door to “numerous informal calls by young and middle aged men,” who upon recognizing the chief “beat a hasty retreat.”
Such houses were becoming less common in Pittsfield by then. The old post-Civil War brothels of Mechanics Row (now Market Street) had been gentrified out of existence by growing retail. That drove the activity just north to Liberty Street (once called Pittsfield’s “White Chapel”) with an ongoing series of vice raids there through the 1890s.
The streetwalking-friendly Fenn Street saloons and the scandalous “Lake House” on the West Side had been similarly busted up, and the notorious local pimp Hosea Fuller was long dead. With the introduction of the automobile, more and more men were turning to Albany’s booming red light district.
What was most surprising was the identity of the house’s madame, which came as no little shock to the community.
Mrs. Chapman, aged 84, was the daughter of a prosperous and well-revered local farmer, widow of a deputy sheriff, and mother of a respected lawyer. She and her husband had been “among the best known and highly respected people of their time,” according to The Berkshire Eagle. She was also wealthy, with an estate then valued over $80,000 ($2.4 million in today’s dollars). Yet she occupied this small, apparently filthy house originally built as a rental property by her father.
Chapman posted bail for herself and the other two women. She was ably represented by Attorney Eisner in court that Monday, and was sentenced to a $100 fine. Sara’s charges were filed, and May was put on probation. Tompkins’ adultery charge was continued into 1908, and he was later released for time served.
Mayor Bagg concluded his third one-year term a few weeks later. He would return in the 1930s after the new city charter for a pair of two-year terms, during which he famously banned carnivals, and then donated Clapp Park to the city.
Fourteen months after the raid, Mrs. Chapman died of pneumonia in the little brown house. Under contributing causes, her death certificate lists: “Senility.”
Her obituary in the paper was anemic compared to other residents of comparable wealth, suggesting her social status never recovered. Her substantial estate was divided primarily between her two sons, James and George, with various bequests to various nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins. Nothing is gifted to any local church or community organization, also unusual for residents of her financial status.
The house passed to other owners, was painted white, and eventually expanded into a two-unit home in the 1970s. In 1991, it was demolished with most of the block in one of the city’s final waves of urban renewal — swept away with a bygone era, with all its unanswered questions.
It was far from the last “house of ill fame” to be broken up in the Berkshires.
With changing times and communication technologies, the locations have become arguably even more erratic — from convenience store circuits to lakeside inns, and even senior apartment housing in an iconic former school building. The shadowy intersections of sex work and human trafficking create their own geographies across the physical (and virtual) spaces of our communities to this day.