Joe Durwin: The trial of Mattie Butler’s womb

Martha “Mattie” Butler of Adams — “one of the most beautiful, accomplished and beloved young ladies in the community” — died on May 1, 1859, a week after her 17th birthday. A few days later, the trial over the virtue of her corpse began.
Mattie’s official death record lists the cause as “consumption,” but other gossip was rampant around Northern Berkshire. Rumor spread that Butler had an affair with Charles R. Littlefield, a clerk at the Adams Bank, and her choir director.
To avoid a scandalous pregnancy, she’d had Littlefield obtain her an abortifacient, and the chemical had killed her. This rumor spread so fast the directors of the bank had called Littlefield in for a Sunday evening meeting within hours of her death. Charles, who was married with children, admitted to impropriety with Butler, “but not to such an extent as could have resulted in pregnancy.” He flatly denied supplying her with any drug.
The Hoosac Valley News ran the rumors as the tragic moral fall of a young girl resulting directly in her doom. Others picked up the thread over the wire, with papers from New York to California soon reprinting the tale.
Abortion had been legal in most of the United States until quite recently, as it had been in colonial times under the rule of English law, provided it was undertaken before the “quickening” (first fetal movement).
In 1844, Massachusetts had adopted its first legal prohibitions. Martha Butler’s narrative, as crafted by gossip and weak journalism, made her a posthumous poster child for the Berkshire Medical Society’s new hard line on such treatment.
“It is well known, or at least fully believed, that the crime of abortion is alarmingly frequent,” said the Society, which gathered to meet a few nights later. A resolution was passed applauding Butler’s physician, Dr. Elihu Hawkes of North Adams, for bringing the details of the case to light.
Members of Mattie’s family, including her father and uncle, told a different story.
That it was Hawkes, later supported by Dr. W.H. Tyler and Dr H.L. Sabin, who insisted Mattie must be several months pregnant based on the swelling of her abdomen. Her mother would testify that her menstruation had been completely regular, and she’d had no inkling of a pregnancy until Dr. Hawkes told her it was so. Their belief seemed to be that it was whatever procedure was done on her by the doctors who believed she was pregnant that had killed her.
A coroner's inquest was held, with three days of grueling testimony over a two-week period, before a jury led by Dr. Henry Childs and Dr. Horace Holmes.
A who’s who of the local medical community debated the condition of Mattie’s internal organs from a series of independent examinations. Dr. Samuel Duncan testified his strong opinion that there had been no pregnancy. Professor Paul A. Chadbourne of Williams College outlined rigorous evidence that inflammation of the bowels had been due to a date seed lodged in the intestines, and that it was the girl’s appendix that was enlarged, not her uterus.
Hawkes, Tyler and Sabin defended their earlier diagnosis — though none could produce a satisfactory explanation for the most damning fact: no sign of a fetus was ever found. Their stance depended on the notion that a prior abortion had already been procured, by a girl who (according to witnesses) maintained to her dying moments that she didn’t believe she was pregnant.
At no point in the inquest is there any mention of consumption, the cause that’s listed in her official death records. The inquest jury found in favor of the date seed theory, and ultimately determined that no pregnancy had existed, but the medical intervention given also did not cause her death.
Meanwhile, many papers kept on reporting the story as a seduction scandal, well into the next year. It was debated endlessly at the next society meeting at the old Berkshire Medical College. It had become an academic matter; the reality of the girl’s death was eclipsed by the issue-based discussion it had provoked.
It wasn’t academic for Sally and Charles Butler, who had endured the loss of a child, then the nationally publicized dissection of her corpse and character. Accounts say Charles remained inconsolable and withered away, and that he died of grief (though death records again say consumption).
He was laid to rest in Maple Street Cemetery beside his martyred daughter four months later.