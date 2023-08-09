SANDISFIELD — Off the Richards Road trail into Sandisfield State Forest land can be seen the vague stone wall remnants of once-prosperous farms, long abandoned to nature. On one of them, Elizur Emmons spent more than a decade chained to the floor of his room.
Born in 1857 to a successful farmer, Elizur was an exceptional student in his early years. At age 12, he sustained a serious head injury, but recovered.
A few years later, Elizur became captivated by local revivals by the famed “Uncle” John Vassar, known for his bombastic preaching style. As one account went, Vassar encouraged Elizur to become a preacher, but his father was against it. "The youth soon sunk into morbid dejection and melancholy and ultimately into complete insanity,” The Eagle reported at the time.
In 1875, his father, Samuel, took him to the Northampton asylum. After a few months, the cost became a strain on the family finances, and they believed the family could take better care of him at home.
During an escape soon after, Elizur hit his father in the head with a stone, nearly killing him. For the next 11 years, he remained in shackles, secured by chains to brackets on the wall in a boarded up room.
The fact of this morbid situation was first made public in 1887 by the local correspondent for the Springfield Republican. At the time of his visit, Sandisfield was a town in rapid population decline, having gone from around 1,600 to barely 800 over the past 30 years.
Its main street was filled with deserted houses, and sprawling farms lay half-used or derelict entirely. The macabre scene of the chained man in such a setting captured the public imagination, and the story was widely reprinted in papers around the country.
A hearing was held that September, and it was decided that Elizur would be sent to the Gardner State Hospital, where he died in 1917.
The incident was not unique in the region, particularly in the more remote places. Town histories of Savoy tell of Nathaniel Lewis Jr., whose behavior was considered so dangerous the town ordered that he be kept in chains, from about 1818 to his death in the late 1820s. Curiously, his condition was also thought by some to be connected to religious conversion.
Savoy of the 1810s was a hotbed of intense revivals by New Light Baptists and Shakers — considered fringe sects at the time — and Nathaniel Lewis’ family was closely involved in both. Nathaniel’s sister left with a New Light minister chased from town for bigamy, and the rest of the family joined the Shaker meetings that followed, in which many claimed to see spirit manifestations appear.
Jesse Lewis left to join the New Lebanon family of Shakers, while his other brother Amos became a hermit on what’s still known as Lewis Hill, west of Tannery Falls. Amos was also said to “suffer from aberrations of the mind,” and was eventually declared mentally incompetent in court in the 1850s.
Even more lurid is the case of Josiah Spaulding Jr., (1786-1867) of the Franklin County town of Buckland, who was kept in a cage for more than half a century.
Sensationalized accounts from the 1860s describe Josiah Jr. as a “raving maniac” who tortured animals from an early age and later tried to kill his family. Research by more recent historians has cast doubt on this, and some have suggested his “insanity” may have been nothing more than defiance of his father’s strict Calvinist doctrines and insistence that he follow in his footsteps as a minister.
Whatever the circumstances, we know that sometime around 1810, his father had a local blacksmith build a sturdy iron cage. Josiah was locked in the cage, never to emerge. Most horrifyingly, the dimensions were made too small for him to stand or fully extend his body in any direction, forcing him to live and sleep in a sitting position.
His cage was shuffled between relatives, and eventually transferred to the local almshouse. By this time, this erudite young man who’d briefly been a schoolteacher had become feral, dissociated, barely capable of speech. His hair was never cut, and his limbs had become twisted and deformed. For the final three years of his life, the town almshouse kept him in the cage, a curiosity on display to curious visitors.
A full century after his death, the town planted a headstone on Spaulding’s unmarked grave in 1967. No such markers exist for Emmons or Lewis, only crumbling stone walls deep in the woods recalling the places where these unfortunate souls lived in chains.