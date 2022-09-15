Joe Ryan: In memory of Jim Kelly and in honor of the mark his entrepreneurial spirit left on our Berkshire landscape

Jim Kelly, the founder of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and other businesses, has died James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of The Donnybrook Golf Course, died in his sleep early Sunday morning. Kelly installed one of the first snow-making systems to make up for a periodic lack of snow, and a lighting system to allow for night skiing.

With the passing of Jim Kelly last week, Pittsfield and Berkshire County have lost an innovational developer and inspirational community leader.

He was never afraid to take a risk and, more importantly, never afraid to back his investments with rigorous hard work to turn the risk into a successful endeavor.

After serving in the Korean War, Jim returned home and entered his father’s Kelly Hardwood Lumber business. He had a knack for evaluating large land and forest parcels for wood products and acquiring those lands for timber. He played a key role in the rapid growth of the company. He also acquired from his father an entrepreneurial spirit that would serve him well into the future.

Jim’s father, John Kelly, who had been developing skills in the lumber business, saw great opportunity in the postwar housing boom after General Electric began expanding in Pittsfield. He bought several land parcels in the Coltsville area, providing lumber for the housing projects and cleared land for commercial developing. He provided land for the Allendale Shopping Center, which was one of the first shopping centers in the country.

All the while, Jim was paying attention and caught the development bug. He played a vital role as Kelly enterprises expanded and built on their Hubbard Avenue properties. Jim added schooling and experience in the lumber business and led the acquisition of several outlying large timber tracks.

The boom was increasing, and Jim was doing a great job in evaluating and acquiring the necessary timber to keep the machines churning. And during this busy period, Jim met the love of his life, Dorothy Godek. They married and started a family, which great to four boys and a girl.

Jim became the director of property acquisition and even took airplane rides to scout the timber below. On one eventful day in 1962, Jim was driving north on Route 7 in New Ashford, always with a keen eye out for forestry, when he spotted a small “For Sale” sign somewhat hidden in the roadside underbrush. He had previously viewed the property from above and was aware of a large forest area on the mountainside.

Intrigued, he researched the ownership and asked permission to walk the property. After an exhausting hike, he determined that it was a very viable timberland, but the important question was how high the property extended.

Kelly family history was made with the answer. It extended right to the top. It was loaded with potential lumber. Jim negotiated a price, and the Kelly enterprise purchased the whole mountain — Brodie Mountain.

After the purchase, Jim had to figure out how they would get the logs down the mountain, and he determined that a system of trails would have to be built. He began scouting to determine how it would work. He would work for miles, and on one fortuitous occasion he ran into two surveyors in a clearing near the mountaintop. He introduced himself as the new owner of the land and wondered what they were doing. They told Jim that they were doing some surveying for the state. They informed him that the state was interested in encouraging the construction of a ski area in the Berkshires, and Brodie Mountain was one of the most eligible properties. Vision of ski trails went through Jim’s head. His entrepreneurial spirit had been lit. Could those trails to get the logs down the mountain be converted later to get skiers down the mountain?

Jim took the risks — the financial risk, the risk of his father’s disapproval and the risk of myriad other questions that needed answers. But this was Jim’s big chance to show his father the value and leadership he could bring to the Kelly enterprises. Through trial and tribulation, he stuck it out. As a result of his efforts, Brodie Mountain became one of the primary and most innovative ski slopes in the United States. It earned the title “Kelly’s Irish Alps,” the Blarney Room became the Irish social destination for the ages — and the Kennedy family, too.

Years later, Jim, by then CEO of the Kelly enterprises, came to the rescue when his home city of Pittsfield was having difficulty finding a location for a developer who wanted to build a significant shopping complex. Frustrated by lack of progress, they were ready to leave when Jim offered to sell them Kelly property on Hubbard Avenue at an attractive and fair price.

The resultant Berkshire Crossing shopping center stands as a tribute to his community leadership, and much of his family remains here to continue his legacy.

Rest in peace, good friend.