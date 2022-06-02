Jonathon Nix: Yes, glamping in my Becket backyard

I was raised in Tucson, one of the fastest-growing places in the country. Throughout my childhood, historic buildings were constantly razed to be replaced by shopping centers and subdivisions, and the pristine Sonoran Desert was scraped bare to give way to suburban sprawl. I grew to hate unmanaged growth.

So when it came time to find a place to settle down, in 1984, my wife and I picked Becket. It looked like a beautiful place that wasn’t about to change much. We bought our little estate, and we still own it 38 years later. And I was all in favor of keeping Becket the same. I joined the Fire Department and then the Finance Committee, and finally, I ran for the Planning Board, where I was known by out-of-town developers as the chief NIMBY (“not in my back yard”) — a fair portrayal.

Since our two-page zoning bylaw had so little power to slow the late ’80s land rush, Ann Smith and I started an effort to recraft the bylaw and bring it up to date. In the course of a three-year process of research, public hearings and informational meetings, we hit a snag: A well-meaning conservation organization was making a big push to get a federal National Wild and Scenic Rivers designation for one of our local streams, and they needed every town in the river’s watershed to adopt their river conservation bylaw. They asked our committee to include the bylaw on the agenda for one of our hearings, which we did.

Shades of gray and a change of heart

Big mistake. One of the conservationists made his presentation, a reasonable one it seemed to me, and then those who owned land in the watershed area tore into him (and us). We feared our zoning effort would be doomed by this side issue.

The river conservation bylaw said something to the effect that new construction wasn’t permitted within 20 feet of the river.

“You can’t tell us what to do with our land,” the landowners retorted.

I thought, “Uh-oh, we’ve endangered all our work.” But that quickly evolved to “They have a point.” Their outrage was sincere, righteous and vehement. Furthermore, their side was also reasonable.

I went home, demoralized. I didn’t get into this work to oppress people. I had gone along thinking that any environmental effort was on the side of the angels, but now I could see gray areas. (The river conservation bylaw went down, but our proposal for the zoning law eventually passed by a single vote.)

Glamping proposal

Flash forward 30 years. When I see that my neighbors are up in arms about the proposed “glampground” on the storied Dream Away Lodge property, I ask myself, “Who are we to tell the prospective buyers what to do with their property?” And I wonder whether all the opponents have thought to ask the same question.

Do we as neighbors think we’re entitled to restrict traffic on the road? Twenty years ago, the residents of Becket’s Bonny Rigg Hill Road thought so when the reopening of a quarry operation was proposed. So they took up a collection and donated the proceeds to the Becket Land Trust, which bought the quarry and preserved it as an asset to the town. Are the neighbors willing to buy the treasure that is the Dream Away Lodge and reopen it?

Do we think the natural habitat of October Mountain will be endangered? The 16,500 undeveloped acres of October Mountain State Forest that abut the property comprise the largest state park in Massachusetts. The 48-acre parcel in the proposal is just a blip on the edge of that.

Are we in favor of stifling the modest amount of economic benefit that the project would bring, including keeping North Becket’s only remaining retail business (the Route 8 Pub/Canna Corner) open and maybe encourage others?

Come on, neighbors. Would you be willing to let a town board veto what you want to do with your land?

I’m glad we chose Becket 38 years ago. I wanted it to stay the same. But I didn’t expect in my 30s that in my 70s I’d look around and see the very same Becket.

Folks, maybe a little growth, just the tiniest amount, in this isolated corner of town, isn’t such a bad thing. In this case, I’m inclined to urge the planning board to say “yes in my backyard.”