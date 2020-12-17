Like so many others caught in the grip of this pandemic, desperately seeking relief and a return to some semblance of normalcy, my family decided we would start the Christmas season early.
As one who has in the past berated the retail community for their overly commercial displays of Christmas merchandise in September, this decision did not come easily. But as I type this annual remembrance of Christmases past, I must admit that my son and I went and bought our fresh-cut, 10-foot-tall tree yesterday, and Joyce and I decorated it two weeks earlier than usual.
Old customs are old for a reason. We love them! Nowadays, we don’t crank up the phonograph, although I do have one dating back to my earliest memories on Union Street. But Bing Crosby sounds much better on a CD, and we don’t decorate the tree until Bing sings “White Christmas.” Then comes Mantovani, Celtic Woman and at least 50 more that will be played over and over until New Year’s.
We were in no hurry, because you can’t go anywhere anyway. What we did do as we pulled out the ornaments was to spend a few moments reminiscing whenever a special one brought back a pleasant memory.
christmas through the years
The first was an old creche assembled from cardboard that I have repaired many times. Father Foley gave one to each student at St. Joseph’s Grammar School on the last day before Christmas vacation. That was always a half-day and my Dad who taught at Pittsfield High would be home early, too. That’s when the Ryan family tree went up and Big Crosby crooned on a 78-rpm record purchased at Sammy Vincent.
Appropriately, our second ornament was the Bing Crosby ball that I purchased at England Brothers about 50 years ago. It was probably on men’s night when the effect of a free libation or two made the purchase of a naughty little nothing seem like a good idea. Several Hallmark ornaments bring back fond memories as well.
There was a Monopoly ornament with the little man and his top hat. For years, my sister and I would play Monopoly under the tree for hours on end. Another year brought a Howdy Doody ornament. Howdy and Buffalo Bob where staples of our televiewing in the early 1950s, right after the Freihoffer Man.
The year 1967 was a special one for me. I was working for IBM and on Dec. 1 I returned to Pittsfield working out of the branch office. There I met some of the greatest friends a man could have. Two in particular, Christine Hughes and Andy Chmura became BFFs.
We celebrated together quite often and Christmas was special. Andy always had a Christmas party for his staff and I was always invited to attend. One year there was a grab bag gift that I didn’t know about and Chris, realizing I would be left out, ran out at lunch and bought a Hallmark ornament that was a steam engine; right up my alley. She made sure that there was a gift for me. It was dated 1985. There hasn’t been a year since that I haven’t paused as I lovingly place it on our tree, where it can be clearly seen.
the gift of christmas present
Over the years, Joyce has made a special ornament with a picture of our kids on their first Christmas, and later in life each grandchild. She’ll be busy this year with the twins born last March. Won’t they have a story to tell when they get old. Finally, the bottom branches are decorated with the seven dwarves purchased at Ward’s Garden Center when they were on Dalton Avenue, and our Joseph and Kerry were really small. Also, any bell ornaments that ring are placed way down where little fingers can give them a jingle! And yes, my original Lionel train set from 1943 still chugs its way around the tree.
I am so fortunate to have a family and friends here in the Berkshires; four grandchildren with the twins that arrived this year; and a thousand memories of Christmases past.
Getting together will be severely limited this time around so why not get out the decorations and put up the tree to serve as a reminder of the joy of the season and dwell on its true meaning. Stay well and try to support organizations which help those less fortunate. Maybe you can help someone create a memory of love and joy that can occur even in the worst of times, when people help each other.
Merry Christmas.