Judy Waters: House of Mercy, Pittsfield's 'little institution' that inspired compassion and changed the city for the better

It was Pittsfield’s “little institution,” according to city historian Edward Boltwood, who chronicled the era of Pittsfield’s “cottage hospital,” the House of Mercy.

In 1874, a pioneering group of Berkshire women, following a First Church sermon, spearheaded a movement to establish Pittsfield’s first public hospital. The House of Mercy would “care for the sick and disabled, whether indigent or not.” It would remain “democratic” and “non-sectarian,” according to Boltwood.

Would the women reach their goals? With a hospital charter in place, 26 Berkshire women immediately signed on. They would have to “break new ground,” said Boltwood, who tracked the House of Mercy’s development from 1874 to 1916. With guidance from Pittsfield’s Harriet Plunkett, women went door to door imploring residents to donate.

By fall of 1874, donations poured in. A “grand union bazaar” raised nearly $6,000. A box from St. Joseph’s church held “the tens, and fives, and twos, and ones in bills ... and finally roll after roll of pennies, carefully counted and marked.”

“Here evidently was a project which had captured the popular heart,” wrote Boltwood.

On opening day, Jan. 1, 1875, a house with eight beds was rented at 214 Francis Ave., near Linden Street, in Pittsfield. Superintendent Martha Goodrich and Dr. J.F.A. Adams treated 22 patients during the hospital’s first year.

By 1877, the need for space grew. A new building was constructed at the intersection of North, Tyler and First streets. With it came a dose of economic reality; finances were stretched. Contractors donated their services.

“It appears that every class of men, women, and children in Pittsfield was included among its supporters” said Boltwood of the hospital. Donations came from “toy savings banks” and “proceeds from concerts and baseball games.” People gave vegetables and household goods. “No event of a similar character ever had so stirred the town, “ Boltwood said.

In 1900, a new three-story brick building was announced. Pittsfield’s Solomon Russell donated the land at North and Wahconah streets. The Warriner Memorial Building was named in honor of donor Maria Warriner, following her death in 1911.

More than 2,000 patients received care in 1912 at the House of Mercy, according to its 1913 annual report. A small army of women meticulously listed endless donations in memory of loved ones. From Lenox to Hinsdale and beyond, towns paid for dozens of “furnished rooms.” Growing support included City Savings Bank and Stanley Manufacturing Company. The work of doctors was “untiring” and nursing skills were advanced.

In its 1913 report, the hospital recognized the increasing need for care provided to immigrants — those “about to become American citizens.” By 1913, a small weekly hospital charge was dependent on ability to pay. No one was turned away.

Over seven decades, Berkshire residents, from the very young to the elderly, came through the doors of the House of Mercy. In 1949, according to Berkshire Medical Center’s own timeline, the “little institution” became Pittsfield General Hospital. Berkshire Medical Center followed.

Pittsfield’s House of Mercy and its women founders took a bold step. The House of Mercy built a legacy of compassion. For generations, that legacy continued. Neighbor helping neighbor, volunteerism, the help of community organizations and work of caregivers often made the city more resilient.

While the House of Mercy’s main mission in 1874 was the dignity of a hospital bed, the complex connections between homelessness and health were evident then, as now. In 2022, a critical lack of affordable housing affects the Berkshires and elsewhere. Recent news in The Eagle of a donation of land for housing on West Housatonic Street by a Pittsfield native recalls a proud legacy of helping others.

Pittsfield’s House of Mercy brought people together. Compassion alone couldn’t solve the city’s complex problems in a previous era, but it could lessen suffering. People slept better at night, said Boltwood.

The “little institution” left a large legacy. In addition to reaching its goals, it promoted a shared humanity. Pittsfield was changed for the better.