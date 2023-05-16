Judy Waters: A century ago, Pittsfield put its best foot forward on a pedestrian-friendly city

“Streets and their sidewalks — the main public places of a city — are its most vital organs” said urban planning advocate Jane Jacobs. Her quote reflects Pittsfield’s trials and triumphs in the early 1900s. City municipal reports left a trail of information on the city’s accomplishments.
A pedestrian-friendly Pittsfield was envisioned well before 1900: “Except on portions of North and West Streets and on Park Square, the sidewalks were made usually of gravel, until 1887, when a systematic construction of concrete sidewalks was commenced under the direction of Frank W. Hinsdale,” reported historian Edward Boltwood.
Appearances mattered. In his address of January 1907, Mayor Allen Bagg prioritized a downtown makeover for Cottage Row, where Eagle Street is today. Cottage Row had long been an “eyesore.” Bagg called for new pavement and a “decent approach” to Pittsfield’s high school, then located where Central Annex apartments are today.
By the close of 1907, Cottage Row had new pavement and curbing. The project finished on time; the public works report described the paved walkway as “beautiful.” A likely benefit was a better walkway for the city’s students. Later, the street was home to The Berkshire Eagle before the newspaper moved to its current location. Today, Eagle Street connects North Street to the First Street Common.
Walks to the “Stanley Shops on East Street” and St. Joseph’s Cemetery were appreciated by residents who responded with praise. In 1907, the city had a population of 25,000. Pittsfield’s board of public works reported more than 300 crosswalks, 27 miles of concrete sidewalks and two-plus miles of “bike paths.” Pittsfield was a “city of good walks,” said a lengthy city report
How seriously did the city take its sidewalks? “No horse, wheelbarrow or other vehicle shall occupy sidewalks except for delivery to merchants,” a city article stated in 1911, adding “a space must be allowed for pedestrians to pass.” Foot traffic mattered. “Pedestrians were the merchant’s best friend” reported author George Willison in his 1955 history of the city.
Infrastructure was an uphill climb. Municipal reports from 1900 to 1911 describe crosswalks built with slabs of stone that sunk into “mudholes.” Flooding was a problem on Wahconah Street, near the park. A sprinkler method of cleaning sidewalks was criticized. Roads paved with crushed stone soon deteriorated. “Hardpan” soil tripped up public works on Barker Road. Public safety concerns also rose. Pittsfield installed its first traffic lights in 1925.
From 1907 to 1920, the city’s population approached 40,000. Pittsfield doubled its number of sidewalks and crosswalks. Pavement now extended from close to the Lenox line north to the Pontoosuc neighborhood. Sidewalks were about more than concrete blocks — from Bartlett Avenue to Burbank Street, from Onota Street to Tyler Street, sidewalks were connecting people to community.
Problems of walkable streets had their own issues in 1900. In the 21st century, neighborhoods face a different set of challenges. Across Massachusetts, post-industrial cities needing revitalization are looking at ways to make neighborhoods and downtowns more walkable. Yet the barriers of aging infrastructure often remain.
As described by Berkshire County Historical Society, South Street in 1920 was a wide, smoothly paved street, lined with “magnificent” elm trees, typical of many Pittsfield streets. City infrastructure would soon change again when cars provided residents with new options of where to live and work and neighborhoods expanded outward from the city center.
In an era removed from our own, Pittsfield put its best foot forward on developing its central streets and sidewalks, the “organs of the city.”
Despite obstacles, infrastructure eventually gave the city a historic pride and prepared Pittsfield for the next generation of residents.