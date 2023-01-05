Judy Waters: Through winters past and present, Pittsfield's Parks Department helped residents weather the cold and connect with community

Berkshire winters are known for their rural beauty. Traditions of Berkshire winters revolve around outdoor recreation, even as winters warm.
In Pittsfield in the early 1950s, the city’s Parks Department brought tradition and winter landscape together, offering events that transformed the city into a winter hub.
Within Berkshire Athenaeum’s Pittsfield Parks Department history scrapbook, winter activities of the early 1950s are captured in Eagle reports that highlighted winter city life — which included nine public ice skating rinks. In 1950, 400 residents gathered at a well-lit Springside Park to enjoy night skating in subzero weather.
In 1950, free skiing lessons took place at Clapp Park. The park was also home to a hockey pen, skating competitions and sled races. Bousquet’s ski area and the Parks Department together held slalom and downhill racing for city youth. In 1951, Springside Park held free figure skating lessons. Pittsfield’s Parks Department Speed Skating Club won awards, and Pittsfield was described as the “speed skating center of the universe” by the Springfield Republican.
Popular indoor winter activities included classes in square dancing, held at a number of city locations, including Pilgrim Memorial Church. Also connected to the parks in the early 1950s was a “junior journalist” program for city youth; participants got a tour of the Eagle’s flat-iron building on Eagle Street.
But the highlight of the season was Pittsfield’s winter carnival week in February, which included “skating, skiing, a fishing derby, broom hockey and sled races.” In 1951, a winter carnival ball was held at the Sheraton, the former Wendell Hotel. Buttons were sold to raise funds and a carnival queen was crowned. City historian George Willison wrote that Pittsfield’s winter carnival, a first in the Berkshires, had origins in the 1920s — though the initial carnival was, coincidentally, canceled for lack of snow.
It was a different era — economy, society and values were different from today. Yet Pittsfield’s winter events and activities represented traditions of Berkshire life that had long been grounded in the seasons. Harsh winters could lead to isolation or the familiar “cabin fever” that often broke at the the first sign of spring. City parks kept people connected during the coldest and darkest time of the year, involving volunteers and small businesses.
Although the crowning event of a winter carnival ball might belong to a previous century, in recent years free family winter activities held at Burbank Park and Springside Park recall past traditions. Pittsfield’s 10 x 10 February Upstreet Arts Festival has highlighted Berkshire arts, culture and history, bringing ice sculptures and indoor and outdoor events to Pittsfield’s downtown, connecting community.
Community life remains important in winter months, when there may be a lack of heat at home or even of warm clothing. Reconnecting to community events now follows two years of pandemic life.
Amid signs that winters are warming, the Berkshires’ abundant natural resources remain especially important. As ski areas adapt, the region’s forests and wetlands have a role in the climate change era. In a 2022 survey at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, over two-thirds of state residents viewed increased conservation and outdoor recreation as important to future planning around climate resiliency in Massachusetts.
Today, Pittsfield’s public parks and conservation areas bring inclusive, accessible outdoor recreation year-round. They improve quality of life in city neighborhoods.
Berkshire winters hold special memories of well-loved traditions that have helped sustain the winter economy. Historically, Pittsfield developed a proud legacy of connecting traditions and community life during the winter season.