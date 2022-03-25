Judy Waters: Visions then and now continue a public parks legacy at Pittsfield's Pontoosuc Lake Park

Sunsets, pines, picnics, swimming, boating, Greylock — just a few of the words traditionally shared by residents when envisioning Pontoosuc Lake Park.

As spring arrives, a new visioning of Pontoosuc Lake Park looks to improvements and to the future. The Pittsfield Parks and Recreation department’s new visioning project, stemming from Community Preservation Act funding, also recalls a proud legacy of the city’s parks.

How popular was Pontoosuc Lake’s southern shore in 1891? More than 3,000 Berkshire passengers boarded the Pittsfield trolley on its first day of service, heading to the familiar “Lake station,” as chronicled by Berkshire County Historical Society.

What role did trolleys play? In 1900, Pittsfield Electric Street Railway leased land along Pontoosuc’s southern shore for a park. Company director James Hull consulted landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., who visited the shoreline in 1903. In a letter now preserved at the Library of Congress, Olmsted Jr. stressed the shoreline’s “rural beauty,” recommending a “central staircase” and conservation of the pines.

By 1912 , Pittsfield mayor Kelton B. Miller, former publisher of The Berkshire Eagle, initiated Pittsfield’s first public parks commission. Miller emphasized the “good start” of Springside Park and the Common in his inaugural message, published in the city’s 1912 Municipal Registry. He prioritized public parks, conservation and the awakening of “civic pride.” It was a watershed moment for the city. A commission formed the following year.

A turning point came with Mayor Faulkner’s 1915 public address: “During the year the city was given a deed to the Honosada Park property on the south shore of Pontoosuc Lake, the property having been taken by the Park Commission in 1913 ....” By 1915, Pittsfield counted 10 parks, including Springside, The Common, Burbank and the newly acquired Pontoosuc Lake park.

In the 1940s, Lawrence K. “Pete” Miller bought the damaged Blue Anchor, donating land to the city for Pontoosuc Lake Park, as recorded by Berkshire County Historical Society. By the 1950s, a highly popular swimming beach on the southern shore with U-shaped docks drew thousands of Pittsfield families and visitors.

Newly digitized records from Berkshire Athenaeum’s Pittsfield’s Parks and Recreation scrapbook, developed through CPA funding, describe a July afternoon when “about” 3,700 visitors headed to Pontoosuc Lake Park. Swimming lessons were provided, where today views of Mount Greylock still inspire. Over decades, the beach faded, though residents and visitors continued to return.

Pontoosuc Lake is a precious natural resource and landmark for Lanesborough and Pittsfield. The lake’s natural beauty is treasured and needs preservation. Today, Pittsfield’s public park on the lake comprises 23 acres along Hancock Road and Route 7.

Pittsfield Preservation Committee chair John Dickson recently provided information about the new visioning project.

“This visioning project/design is the outcome of a proposal approved by the Community Preservation Committee in 2017 to fix up the park. ... The funding paid for the consultants to come up with designs and to participate in the community survey/outreach,” Dickson wrote in an email.

At a March 3 Zoom concept plan review, residents’ ideas for the park included, among others, improved swimming facilities, a swimming area for young children and better access for persons with disabilities.

Pittsfield public parks mattered to residents yesterday, as they do today. During the COVID-19 era, parks have provided outdoor recreation. In an era of climate change parks can help preserve open space.

From a trolley stop to the city’s first parks commission, it took decades to preserve Pontoosuc Lake Park as a public, open space in Pittsfield — a place connected to the community. In a new moment, today the park draws needed attention.

Pontoosuc Lake Park tells a story of an early era — of people, places and visions. Berkshire landscape shaped the culture and development of Pittsfield. Parks brought public pride to the city. In 2022, a new vision looks at both yesterday and today, recalling Pittsfield’s natural heritage and Pontoosuc Lake Park’s continuing legacy.