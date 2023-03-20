Judy Waters: A Park Square business owner set her own inclusive standards and supported community

Nadya’s Bridal Shop in Pittsfield was a small business located on the edge of Park Square, near St. Stephen’s Church. Nadya Stevens, an independent woman entrepreneur during the second half of the 20th century, was part of a minority of women business owners in Pittsfield at that time. She was a role model for many.
Nadya’s boutique looked out on the city’s historic business district. Located just around the corner from the bustle of North Street, the store carried gowns and formal dresses. In the window an elegant mannequin wore the featured dress of the week — usually dressed in satin, velvet or chiffon.
While assisting at the store part time (an after-school job that fit into high school and early college years), I learned quickly about the urgency of finding the perfect gown that would bring a lifetime of memories — a stitch, a tuck or a hemline made all the difference. At the time, I didn’t realize just how many positive examples Nadya would leave for me later in life.
Springtime brought a flurry of activity. Fitting rooms were a whirlwind of gowns, veils and headpieces; dresses were swept off the rack. During coffee breaks, Nadya and I would write descriptions for The Berkshire Eagle’s wedding pages as Nadya effortlessly listed fabrics, clients and dress companies.
During those breaks, on one or two occasions Nadya made reference to the “old country” and her expression quickly changed. The word Ukraine surfaced in conversation one day. “You know what they would do to you in the old country?” she once commented. I never asked but started to understand that not everyone was born in a place where democracy prevailed and where freedom of speech was a given.
High standards energized Nadya’s business practice. She would arrive at the wedding if needed, tending to a single detail or small flaw in a dress or veil. She would send a dress back to the company on a second’s notice if needed. Remaining busy at the store till well after 11 p.m. was not unusual.
Fairness was important. She knew human nature and saw through the occasional customer who seemed to look for special treatment based on social status. During prom season, on busy Thursday nights in Pittsfield, a line of high school students formed outside the shop door waiting for a fitting room to open up. Students were often on a tight budget. Nadya found a way to make the costs affordable, combatting income inequality in her own way.
There was respect for differences — including the unique differences among customers who were challenged by a dress that didn’t quite fit. Through alteration Nadya would find a way to make it work. Sales came without pressuring or rushing the bride or bridesmaid. After many hours, patience and respect brought a decision to buy.
As with many Berkshire businesses, then and now, Nadya valued supporting community. She helped to promote a network of clothing businesses on North Street, referring male members of the wedding party to the former Besse-Clarke store. She employed a local seamstress and supported schools and local organizations.
Nadya’s Bridal boutique was a lively downtown business for many years. Nadya was savvy, energetic and outgoing. But greed was not in Nadya’s book, nor was a need for fame and attention. She didn’t expect to be treated differently than anyone else and she upheld that view within her business.
Women role models have persisted in making key differences, breaking barriers and bringing change when needed, in a struggle for equality. This has included women in the Berkshires, who might have managed a family business or started their own business and reached their goals despite inequality.
Looking back on Nadya’s business in Pittsfield, the impact on community is not forgotten. I appreciated not only her role as an independent businesswoman during the women’s rights movement but the inclusiveness she promoted. At Nadya’s, all those who walked through the door were on an equal footing as, in theory, we are all meant to be in a democracy.