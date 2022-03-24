Julianne Harwood: Please don’t tell me I look like a runner

I’ve participated on my school’s cross-country and track and field teams for the past five years. I was a member of a state championship team, an individual qualifier for the Western Massachusetts track and field championships, and a multiple time All-Berkshire athlete. Running has been one of the most formative and enjoyable parts of my high school experience.
But please don’t tell me I look like a runner.
I fell in love with running as an eighth-grader. I loved the feeling of running a new personal record, the pride I felt in pushing myself to my limits. I loved the camaraderie I felt with my teammates. I loved the incredibly supportive running community, competitors from other schools hugging me after each and every race.
Unfortunately, running isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Even as a middle-schooler, I began to notice messages from the community around me about what made a fast runner. Some were harmless. I was told that the hardest workers were the fastest, that the athletes who stretched and did core every night were winning the races. But I also heard, both from explicit conversations and off-hand comments, that there was a specific way that runners had to look to be fast. Runners had long legs, runners were lean, runners were small. Underlying each of these comments was one insidious phrase: Lighter is faster.
As a middle-schooler, I mostly ignored these messages. I knew that I didn’t fit the typical “runner’s build.” I was tall and awkward, towering almost a foot above my competitors. I was repeatedly told by people around me — coaches in other sports, parents, peers — that I didn’t have the right body type to succeed in running. Thankfully, I had an incredibly supportive running coach and team who encouraged me not to feel limited in my abilities because of the way I looked. However, even with this amazing support system, as a junior in high school I developed anorexia. In the depths of my eating disorder, my body changed significantly. At the time, I was running unbelievably well. As I set personal records in every race I ran, my mental and physical health were in shambles. My heart rate was dangerously low, I lost significant bone density, I developed a severe iron deficiency and I thought about food every waking second.
Sadly, at the same time I was being threatened with hospitalization for my eating disorder, I received an unbelievable amount of external praise for the damage that I was doing to my body. The same people who had previously informed me that I would never be fast now told me over and over how I was “built” like a runner — that I had the perfect body to succeed in my sport.
In retrospect, these comments weren’t malicious; they were simply misguided rhetoric coming from a culture that promotes judging athletes based on appearance not ability. But it’s important to acknowledge that these words have real and painful consequences, severely impacting the mental and physical health of countless young athletes. Weight is one of the least important of hundreds of factors that influence achievement. However, underfueling and overtraining are guaranteed to decrease athletic performance long term.
Throughout my high school career, I’ve watched many friends, teammates and competitors struggle with eating disorders. Recent studies cited by the National Eating Disorders Association have shown that athletes are far more likely to develop an eating disorder, with up to 33 percent of male Division I athletes and 62 percent of female Division I athletes experiencing disordered eating. The prevalence of disordered eating in sports where leanness is over-valued, like running, is even higher. Disordered eating has real physiological impacts on athletes, leading to conditions like the female athlete triad and relative energy deficiency in sport (RED-S), defined by depletion of energy stores, hormonal irregularities, loss of bone mass, fatigue and more.
I want everyone to be able to have the same incredible high school athletic experience as I did without feeling the crippling pressure of unhealthy body standards. I believe that we all have the power to create a more positive atmosphere for young athletes. As a community, we need to consider the impact of the language that we use around sport. Rather than commenting on someone’s muscle tone or weight, talk about their speed or strength. Instead of giving young athletes weight-loss plans, offer preventative screening and resources for eating disorders.
High school sport, in its purest and most enjoyable form, is a celebration of what our bodies and minds are capable of. I hope that as a community, we can continue to grow and educate ourselves in order to better support young athletes, giving them the tools to understand that there is no one way to “look” like a runner.