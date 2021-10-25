If journalism was a department store, opinion would be one of its largest and most popular sections.
An entire aisle would be all about politics with shelves upon shelves of columns authored by writers representing all kinds of perspectives and observations. Other aisles would feature sports, humor, food, travel, economics, culture — the list goes on and on.
In newspapers, opinions show up as editorials (the newspaper’s position on an issue), as political cartoons, as letters to the editor from readers in the community, and as columns written by professional journalists and/or those with expertise about a specific issue.
Newspapers, including The Eagle, showcase most opinion content on two specific, facing pages. The first is called the editorial page; the second is called the op-ed page, short for “opposite editorial” because it’s the next page after the editorial page.
When it comes to journalism, think of the opinion section as a marketplace of ideas and perspectives. When you’re browsing, a certain perspective may catch your attention: Maybe it’s unique or new or revolutionary. Another perspective may persuade you to think differently about an issue.
When you are browsing the marketplace of ideas, shop with this in mind: The most credible and successful opinion-makers know, respect and honor the correlation between fact and opinion. The most credible perspectives are often built on foundations of facts, so make sure that facts are ingredients in the opinions you want to buy. Without facts, you’ll find out real quick which perspectives could be half-baked.
To paraphrase the 20th century U.S. financier and statesman Bernard Baruch: Everyone “has the right to an opinion” but no one “has a right to be wrong in their facts. Nor, above all, to persist in errors as to facts.”
Credit is deserved
Members of The Berkshire Eagle’s advisory board, a group of leading readers led by Don Morrison of Becket and Barbara Palmer of Tyringham, deserve a round of thanks for conceiving and creating The Berkshire Eagle's Community Column Contest.
The Eagle and its advisory board feel strongly that journalism is essential to all ages of readers and to the future of our democracy. And that’s why a group of advisory board members — Morrison and Palmer, along with Oren Cass of Lenox and Bill Densmore of Williamstown — took on the task of creating this column contest to inspire and challenge young people to speak out on an issue that matters to them. Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. We should hear what they have to say.
On behalf of the staff, our publisher Fred Rutberg and The Eagle’s ownership, I thank the advisory board and this committee for pulling this exercise together.
Now, it’s up to the students of Berkshire County to start writing. This is your time. This is your forum. Berkshire County is ready to hear from you: What is a problem in your community that needs more attention than it is receiving?