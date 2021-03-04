One of the greatest accomplishments of the 20th century was the increase in the lifespan of average citizens.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 1900 the average American died at 49. Today, the average 65-year-old will live to be 83. What a blessing those extra 30 to 35 years represent to those who experience them, to their children and grandchildren, and to the communities where they live.
The current generation of older adults — and their communities — are pioneers finding new paths to healthy aging. We can be proud that, in 2017, Berkshire County became the first community in Massachusetts to commit itself to the goals of the age-friendly movement. An age-friendly community, like the Berkshires, develops programs and institutions that encourage active aging by improving opportunities for healthy aging, community participation and security for everyone.
Age-friendly health systems are a cornerstone of the age-friendly movement. As more and more Americans move into this third stage of life, however, our health-care systems struggle with how to provide the range of evidence-based care needed to support older adults.
The same year Berkshire County led Massachusetts toward an age-friendly future, a coalition of organizations created a movement to ensure that older adults get age friendly health care. Age-Friendly Health Systems, an initiative of The John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States, was designed to meet this challenge head-on.
We are fortunate that nearby Baystate Health, in Springfield, led by Dr. Maura Brennan, became the first health system in the United States to be certified age-friendly.
What does it mean to be an age-friendly health system? The basic core lies in the four Ms: What matters most, medications, mentation and mobility.
• What matters most to the patient puts the patient and their own goals at the center of health care recommended for older adults and their caregivers.
• Medications means that prescribed medications are in line with the goals of older adults, and do not negatively affect their ability to think or their mobility.
• Mentation means that health-care professionals work to prevent, identify, treat and manage depression, dementia and delirium in all settings of care.
• Mobility means that older adults move safely everyday regardless of their setting.
The four Ms are an integrated set of practices that can guide every healthcare worker who interacts with older adults. They also provide a set of questions every older adult can ask their health-care providers to assess for themselves whether they are getting age friendly care.
We encourage all health-care professionals and health-care systems in the Berkshires to learn about Age-Friendly Health Systems, to integrate the four Ms into their practices and to consider becoming an Age-Friendly Health Systems-certified practice. We also encourage older residents of the Berkshires to education themselves about Age-Friendly Health Systems and to encourage the adoption of this set of practices across Berkshire County.
Whether we are receiving care with a private medical practice or in an assisted living facility, nursing home or hospital, older adults can advocate for this kind of medical care. As Dr. Alice Bonner, an Age-Friendly Health Systems advocate and formerly the head of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, said in her recent lecture to Berkshire residents, “Age-Friendly Health Systems is about community. It’s about partnership. It’s about public health. You can do something in your town to educate people, politicians. You can build on the momentum already in place.”
More than 1,000 health-care systems across the United States have joined the age-friendly health movement. None of those are in Berkshire County quite yet, although we are one of the three counties in Massachusetts with the highest percentage of older citizens. Findings from research and evaluation of health-care providers that implement the four Ms document positive outcomes for themselves as well as their patients including lowered hospitalizations, shorter hospital stays, higher return on investment for hospitals and reduced cost of treatment.
In January, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, Age Friendly Berkshires and Berkshire SuperGenarians sponsored an online program featuring Dr. Bonner along with Dr. Maura Brennan, two of the national leaders in the age-friendly health movement. To learn more about Age-Friendly Health Systems, go to bit.ly/AgeFriendlyHealth to watch to the program.