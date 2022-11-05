Kavita Kapor Macleod and Jonathan Thompson: To mitigate climate change, look to the trees

It’s autumn in Massachusetts and trees are having their moment. From dense forests in the Berkshires to coastal woods on Cape Cod, the reds and yellows of maples, poplars and beech personify the season.

It’s the perfect time to appreciate what else trees can do.

A report just released by Highstead shows how the untapped potential of Massachusetts forests can drive significant reductions in atmospheric carbon, helping the Bay State and its New England neighbors avoid future harm from climate change. With Earth perilously close to eclipsing the 1.5-degree C increase in average annual temperatures projected to cause irreparable harm, capturing the full climate benefits of Bay State forests has never been more important.

The report envisions “an alternative forest future” whereby the amount of forest lost to other land uses is reduced, protected forests can grow old, forestry practices are modified to increase carbon stored and sequestered, mass timber (i.e., engineered wood products) buildings replace carbon-intensive concrete and steel construction, and urban and suburban tree planting flourishes.

Authors of the new report note that Massachusetts, as well as Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine and Vermont, have laws on the books to reduce carbon emissions. In Massachusetts’ case, legislation passed last year requires the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 85 percent below 1990 levels and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. State policy also emphasizes forests’ contribution to this goal, with the Massachusetts 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap calling for protecting existing forests, improved forest management, reforestation and woodland restoration.

Pursuing five complementary “pathways” laid out in the report would advance those objectives and more while enabling many co-benefits ranging from environmental justice and clean water and air to recreation, jobs, economic opportunity and resilience to extreme weather.

The report provides guidance for legislators and policymakers in Massachusetts and throughout New England as they pursue state-level climate goals. Already recognized as a globally important carbon sink that sequesters the equivalent of 14 percent of carbon emissions across the region, New England’s forests could store at least 20 percent through implementation of five proposed pathways. In the longer term, the relative importance of forest-based carbon mitigation will increase as states pursue their 2050 emission reduction goals. If Massachusetts hits its 2050 targets for decreasing carbon pollution, for example, the state’s forests could absorb more than 40 percent of remaining emissions.

Pathways described in the report include:

• Avoided deforestation — changing development practices to reduce annual rates of forest destruction by 75 percent.

• Wildland reserves — designating at least 10 percent of forests as forever wild, allowing more trees to grow old and accumulate and store more carbon.

• Improved forest management — applying better management practices to 50 percent of timberlands.

• Mass timber construction — replacing concrete and steel with wood in half of all eligible new institutional buildings and multi-family homes.

• Urban and suburban forests — increasing tree canopy and forest cover by at least five percent in cities and suburbs.

Each measure is valuable alone, but the best outcomes will accrue through an all-of-the-above approach. Regionwide, the five pathways can yield cumulative carbon reduction savings of 365 million tons over 30 years — equal to displacing the 30-year energy consumption of nearly 1.3 million New England households.

That said, certain policies resonate to different degrees in various states. Increased use of mass timber, for example, would be particularly beneficial in Massachusetts, where 92 percent of residents live in urban areas and another 1.4 billion square feet of new construction (23 percent increase above today’s total) is expected by 2050. Since 64 percent of this new construction is expected by 2030, there’s an urgent need to ensure its sustainability. Highstead’s analysis shows that producing approximately 3,000 new mass timber buildings in Massachusetts over the next 30 years would yield 7.2 million tons of carbon equivalent benefits (carbon stored and avoided).

Likewise, some co-benefits described in the report vary in value from state to state. In Massachusetts, this year’s severe drought focused attention on the critical importance of water resources. Research cited in our report estimates that every 10 percent increase in watershed forest cover spawns a 20 percent decrease in downstream water treatment costs. This can already be seen in the Quabbin watershed, where forest management and conservation practices have enabled the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to avoid investing in filtration infrastructure.

Massachusetts policymakers have taken some steps to address the climate challenge in ways that align with its forest resources. Through the pathways outlined here, it can achieve significant additional benefits and, with its New England neighbors, become a global model for realizing the potential of forests as a climate solution.