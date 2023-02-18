I direct your attention — after you finish reading this column, of course — to Page B6 where you will find the debut of Origins, a new feature page by Evan Berkowitz, The Eagle’s page one editor*.

“Origins is a new, monthly Eagle feature that tells visual stories about myriad things — all with a Berkshire twist” is how Evan describes the page.

Today’s topic is the USS Housatonic, the warship named after the river in the Berkshires.

On Feb. 17, 1864, The USS Housatonic, a Union vessel, spotted the CSS H.L. Hunley, a Confederate submarine. Read the page to learn what happened next.

Evan has additional Origins pages in the queue, including ones on the Berkshire Type, a steam locomotive that powered up hills, and another on the notable politicians from Boston and the Berkshires who represented Massachusetts’ (now obsolete) 11th District.

I’ve seen the pages and I can’t wait for you to see them, too. Evan did a great job on these. What’s more, he’s open to suggestions for what to feature in upcoming installments. Email him at eberkowitz@berkshireeagle.com.

(* The page one editor, among other duties, designs the front page most days.)

Going three rounds with a gut-punching stomach bug

The stomach bug that’s been making its rounds throughout the Berkshires the past few weeks — or months — is no joke.

If you’ve had it, you get what I’m writing about. If you haven’t, odds are you know someone who has. Avoid it, if you can. (More on that later.)

The official diagnosis for our family — it hit three out of four of us within a week last month — was viral gastroenteritis. The Mayo Clinic says it’s “an intestinal infection” that comes with “watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever.”

This stomach bug comes on quickly. One moment, you’re feeling just fine. Ten minutes later, you’re nauseous.

It’s as if your body were a tube of toothpaste: This stomach bug squeezes you out from one end. Then, it flips you the other way and squeezes you out the other. Then, to be perfectly complete, it squeezes you out both ways at the same time — just for good measure.

Medical sources all recommend avoiding contact with someone who has it. (To that, I say, “Good luck.” It’s been everywhere, it seems.) Avoid contaminated food or water and wash your hands thoroughly and often, those sources advise.

“If you’re otherwise healthy, you’ll likely recover without complications,” Mayo’s entry on gastroenteritis says. “But for infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems, viral gastroenteritis can be deadly.”

Which means call your doctor when things go south.

I hope you don’t get it.

Go with the snow with trophies in tow

The lack of snow in Massachusetts meant that high school Nordic ski teams had to head to Vermont for the state championship race this past Tuesday.

At least Vermont had snow, enough to race on at Prospect Mountain Ski Area in Woodford, Vt., just north of Bennington. Hats off to all the racers, and congratulations to the Mount Greylock boys squad for defending their state title.

A friend of mine was in Bennington on Tuesday, and he texted me to say that he spied the entire Wahconah cross-country ski squad at the local Stewart’s Shop.

“They all want ice cream!” my friend said.

I texted back: “Of course, it’s the only frozen thing they can find!”