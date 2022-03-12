Kevin Morris: Springside owner responds to Eagle reporting

National Guard, state health workers and inspectors descend on Pittsfield nursing home accused of neglect Four National Guard members and 13 additional health care workers from the state arrived Thursday at a city nursing home where reports of neglect have accelerated in recent weeks amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The Berkshire Eagle’s story about Springside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (“National Guard, state health workers and inspectors descend on Pittsfield nursing home accused of neglect,” Eagle, Feb. 18) contained many errors.

• Call bells were not going unanswered for hours, a thorough investigation has found. Additionally, we are aware of the resident/family member making this allegation to the newspaper, and that resident’s roommate provided a written statement that the allegation is untrue.

• An allegation that residents are laying in their own waste for up to 10 hours is absolutely false, our investigation found. Furthermore, in the Department of Public Health database for the month of January, Springside had no worsening of skin conditions/pressure ulcers. If the allegation were true, this would not be the case.

• A review by a physician, registered dietician and facility clinical staff has confirmed that the resident reported by The Eagle to have had abrupt weight loss in fact had zero weight loss.

• The Eagle reported that employees were scolding residents for using their call bells. No reports of this have been reported to the facility leadership team, ombudsman or the DPH.

• The facility’s administrators are not hostile toward anyone, as The Eagle claimed, once again with no evidence, just anonymous hearsay. In fact, the executive director of the facility is one of the best I have ever worked with, and we are so fortunate to have her on our team.

Like most nursing homes in this pandemic, there are things that Springside can improve upon. We acknowledge that some allegations in the article are in fact true. Our current phone system is not adequate to meet the needs of the facility and family members, and as a result we are performing a system upgrade. And one certified nursing assistant double-diapered a resident, contrary to our care standard. The moment this practice was identified it was stopped.

We take the care of our residents seriously and strive to address deficiencies as soon as they are identified. Unfortunately, nursing homes across the state often experience allegations from family members that are untrue, exaggerated, or based on a misunderstanding of how care is properly provided in long-term care facilities. This is the case regarding Springside and The Eagle’s recent coverage of our facility. A few family members out of hundreds have chosen to air their complaints to a willing reporter rather than document them to administrators, DPH, and the Ombudsman—all of whom would investigate and take corrective action should the allegations prove true. Springside is far from perfect, and we have a lot of work to do to reach our potential, but to publish an article that omits the facts and goes even further by quoting the anonymous and uninformed opinion of one family member that Springside is “a humanitarian crisis at the local level,” is irresponsible and false.

If that were the case, staff from the Department of Public Health’s Rapid Response Team would be reporting any and all acts of neglect they witness. They have not reported any. Where is The Eagle’s coverage of that?