During the wintry Sunday afternoons of my youth, when winds howled and snow abounded, my brothers and I would climb our creaking attic stairs and hang a thick quilt over its exposed rafters. There, armed with a tape-handled wooden driver, we’d tee up our golf balls on a rubber tee — gifted unknowingly by Penguin Mini Golf — and whale away to our heart’s content.
After our stupendous wallops, we’d calculate the length of our drives by the amount of dust raised from the quilt. Not an exact science, for sure, though it produced some legendary drives. Only when our shoulder joints were threatening to pop out of their sockets, did we drop the driver and dash downstairs to finish the match on the braided rug in our front room. Taking putters in hand, we aimed for the plastic cup six feet away to decide the day’s champion.
Following our game, we’d drape ourselves over couch and chair to watch the hour-long matches televised on Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf, which would transport us to such warm, exotic places as Brisbane, Bogota and Barcelona.
All five of us O’Hara boys had the good fortune to have been caddies at the Country Club of Pittsfield. In fact, between 1958 and 1973, one or more O’Hara’s could be found straddling a wooden Coke case in the caddy shack. Not only was the money we earned a great boon for our family coffers, but we could play all day on Monday — Caddy Day. It was during those carefree rounds when we became enamored with the game.
Today, without a brother in the house, and no sizeable attic to hang a quilt, I while away my winter hours by reading golf stories, watching Golf Channel, or thumbing through memorable scorecards collected over the years. These cards remind me of favorite playing partners, exciting matches and stellar shots. I’ve actually labeled many of them: Sandy McNay’s Sweet Revenge! John Sauer’s Hole-In-One! Terry Hall’s Brilliant Birdie!
Shuffling through my modest stack, I came upon an untitled scorecard dated August 2009, which brought to mind a quote often attributed to Mark Twain: “Golf is a good walk spoiled.”
This particular walk took place one hot and humid morning, when I volunteered to team up with three visiting Floridians at my beloved Pontoosuc Lake Country Club. I knew quickly that I had erred when this southern trio literally turned the first tee box into a powder room. Tom, dressed in beekeeper white and wide-brimmed hat, lathered his face with enough sun block to get him safely through the Sahara. Meanwhile, his buddies Bob and Dan sprayed each other with enough insecticide to rival the effects of Agent Orange.
Once the haze dissipated, I spotted Mr. Sun Block teeing up his ball on his hands and knees, due to a noticeable hand tremor.
“Hey, Tom,” called Bob, “it looks like you had too much Captain and Coke last night.”
Tom looked up with a laugh. “My body is either telling me to cut down on alcohol, or I’ve got early signs of Parkinson’s disease.” He winked up at me. “Man, I sure hope it’s Parkinson’s.”
Despite the ceaseless chatter, I teed up, but heard an otherworldly screech during my backswing. When I jumped back into my skin, I saw that Mr. Sun Block had his cellphone aimed in my direction, while his cronies danced giddily around him.
“That’s the ringtone of a hyacinth macaw, the loudest parrot in the Amazon,” he laughed. “Forgive me, but it’s my favorite prank.”
I looked back at the three clowns, wondering if I was playing in the Barnum and Bailey Open.
By the time we reached the second green, I thought I was making hospital rounds with third-year medical students. Mr. Sun Block, whose face now resembled a melting vanilla ice cream cake, blurted, “I sure hope my sciatica doesn’t kick up today.”
“How about my prostatitis,” chimed Dan. “If it does, I’ll be watering every tree from here to the clubhouse.”
“Cheer up,” said Bob. “The gout in my big toe is already thumping like a hammered thumb.”
By the third hole, there was no mention of birdies, pars or bogeys, but only congestive hearts, wheezing lungs, and stone-producing kidneys. Therefore, it was no surprise that the threesome called it quits after four holes, and invited me to the clubhouse for a beverage.
“Thank you, but I think I’ll play on,” I answered.
Despite their litany of physical woes, they all appeared to be in excellent health as they sauntered happily toward the bar without a hitch in their gaits.
So, on this winter’s day, when area golf courses sleep peacefully beneath blankets of snow, I finally came up with an apt title for that agonizing round — the Organ Recital — before tossing the scorecard away.