During a recent walk around my old North End neighborhood, I found a two-bit coin.
No, not a Bitcoin, currently worth just under $60,000, but a quarter — 25 cents. Over the years, I’ve found many pennies along the road and, surprisingly, more dimes than nickels, but I never recall finding a quarter. Making my way home, I began to reminisce about the countless ways I might have spent this small fortune back in my boyhood days, circa 1961.
With little doubt, I’d have bolted madly for nearby Discoe Brothers, on the corner of Wilson and Calumet Street, clutching the silver coin that would burn like cold fire in my hand. There, the two middle-aged brothers, Ed and Leo, would be astonished as I set my quarter on their shiny counter, knowing that I was a well-established penny-boy — a proper scamp who ravaged riverbanks and sidewalk gutters to cash in mud-caked soda bottles for two cents each.
Once I caught my breath, I’d gawk up at the back wall where a colorful array of full-size candy bars were on display for a nickel apiece. Wide-eyed, I’d make my choices as cautiously as a jeweler would choose his precious stones.
Kid in a candy shop
My first purchase would be a Mallo Cup, since I’d been trying to collect 500 points for three years in order to receive 10 of these marshmallow-y treats in the mail for free.
Next, a Charleston Chew, so I could attempt to break my current 19-inch taffy-stretching record, while violently pulling my borderline buckteeth into greater prominence.
Necco Wafers would be my third choice. Not only was this tasty confection a good value, but I could give the black and purple ones to my pesky brothers, and save the white wafers for our special homespun game — Priests and Parishioners.
Of course, other delectables would be hollering out at me, begging to be eaten. “Buy us!” screamed Mike and Ike in unison. “No, take us!” demanded the 3 Musketeers, drawing their rapiers. “What am I, dog dirt?” fumed Baby Ruth. “Take me this instant!” begged Oh Henry, looking for a snappy ending. Meanwhile, Almond Joy would be kicking up her high heels, and the Sugar Babies would be bawling their eyes out.
By this time, Ed and Leo would be shifting irritably from foot to foot. Somehow they never seemed to hear the cacophony of merchandise behind them. “You’ve got 10 cents left,” they’d snap, interrupting the ringing voices in my head.
Hmm, let’s see, should I go for a box of Milk Duds, a bag of M&M’s, or a roll of Rolos? How about a Hershey’s or a Butterfinger? I just loved Sno-Caps, Goobers and Raisinets — my mom’s favorite. Chunky was also in the running, because Chunky Kidd of TV commercial fame was a hero of mine. But, no, not a Chunky. It just didn’t have the bulk of a Snickers or Milky Way.
“Ten cents!” I’d be reminded more stiffly this time.
In all fairness, Ed and Leo had the patience of Job. For years, this kindly pair had been nickel-and-dimed to death by droves of Wilson Project kids. Kids, just like me, who’d carelessly splatter their spotless oak counter with fistfuls of soiled pennies. No wonder the two brothers had fingers that resembled White Owl cigars.
“Ten cents!”
After my third warning, I’d forsake the chocolate bars, and drop my gaze to the more familiar penny candy on the lower shelf. There, I’d sing out my choices as if fired from a Gatling gun, “One Bazooka, please. One Squirrel Nut, one strip of candy dots, one black licorice, one Kits, one B-B-Bats, one Mary Jane, one Atomic FireBall, one Bit-o-Honey and one Dum Dum.”
If, by chance, I could rein in my wanton desire for sweets, I had a host of other options for my last dime. For instance, I could buy two nickel bags of either State Line or Rex potato chips, a Popsicle and Fudgsicle, or a two-pack of Hostess Snoballs. If it were summer, I’d surely buy a pack of baseball cards and a box of gun caps for my toy six-shooter. Ah, yes, the simple joys of childhood!
Now, 60 years later, a quarter will only get you a few minutes on a parking meter, a security deposit on a shopping cart or loose change for pocket or purse. The world has certainly changed over these last six decades, but I’m delighted to say that all my favorite candy bars, albeit pricier, still scream out to me from their dazzling shelves.