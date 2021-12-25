During my three decades as a psychiatric nurse on the Jones Wing at Berkshire Medical Center, I’d often work the Christmas holidays. One of our long-standing traditions was to build a family of jolly snowmen, carrot-nosed and all, down in our hedge-lined courtyard. Fortified with hot chocolate, patients and staff would take eagerly to the task.
Our small courtyard, tucked behind the Jones Building, was home to a scurry of squirrels and a squadron of sparrows. One sparrow had a white head that we’d nicknamed “Baldy.” Said one astute patient, “Isn’t it nice how none of the other birds pick on him. Pity we humans haven’t the same tolerance for those different than ourselves.”
We also had a stray tomcat, white as a snow leopard, who’d been slinking in and out of our black bars for a year or more. Patients dubbed him Rudolph, due to his raspberry nose, but there was nothing friendly or heroic about our Rudy. For starters, he was forever scrounging for scraps left out for our resident squirrels, or on the prowl for Baldy and his feathered mates. For those foolish enough to try and pet him, they were greeted with a flurry of crescent claws that left their hands cut to ribbons.
“Why, he’s meaner than Snowbell in Stuart Little, or Cheshire Cat in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” said our young patient Holly, who seemed to know a great deal about cats.
However, Rudolph’s feral behaviors began to diminish after a new admission, Hector, joined us in the courtyard. Hector was brought in by the police one icy night after he was seen jaywalking repeatedly across a bustling North Street. When asked why, he flatly replied, “I was hoping to get run over.”
Hector was a shabbily dressed man of late middle age, whose thin, gray pallbearer gloves gave a vivid indication of his dire intentions. That first morning, slumped in the corner of our yard, Hector looked like a beaten boxer between rounds. Staff knew he was longing for the knock-out punch, the sooner the better, and neither pill nor human intervention could derail him from his grievous quest. As our psychiatrist, Stuart Bartle, often reminded staff, “Depression is as deadly as any cancer.”
So imagine our surprise when Rudolph appeared on the scene that same morning, and rather than stalking Baldy or hissing to all and sundry, he plopped down peacefully between Hector’s feet.
“My, is that your cat?” asked Holly, who always enjoyed playing the role of a therapist.
Hector shooed the raggedy tom away. “I’ve got no cat.”
Despite Hector’s cold response, Rudolph showed up the next day and parked himself once again beside our gloomy resident. Of course, those in the courtyard were shocked by Rudy’s civil behavior. After all, Rudolph was a hellcat on wheels. Holly figured that Rudy sensed the same loneliness in Hector that he felt in himself. Two stragglers, lost and companionless, in a world gone awry.
A few days before Christmas, Rudolph entered the yard with a mouse in his mouth and dropped it between Hector’s laceless boots. A few patients screamed at the sight of the dead rodent, but Holly gushed, “Look, Hector, Rudolph has given you a gift! Now, please, pet him and show your appreciation!”
Hector glared down at the berry-nosed tom looking up at him. “For what? A dead mouse?”
Holly stamped her feet in annoyance. “What do you expect a cat to give you at Christmas, a TV set? Can’t you see he senses the good in you? A goodness that you can no longer see in yourself.”
Hector reluctantly stooped and gave the mouser a tentative stroke. “There, now, you satisfied?”
Then something extraordinary happened. It was as if Hector’s deep-seated melancholia lifted just moments after he gave Rudy’s coat a rub. Yes, the pall of depression that hovered over Hector like a sodden sky suddenly gave way to sunshine.
A lightbulb went on over Holly’s head: “Hector, why don’t you take Rudy home once you get discharged? That way you’ll have someone to care for, and not be moping around the whole day. Besides, Baldy and his pals could finally enjoy their breadcrumbs in peace.”
At Holly’s suggestion, Rudy leaped onto Hector’s lap, as if to say, “I’m in!”
Hector looked down at the tattered critter with a smile. “I suppose he would make good company once he’s cleaned up a bit. Clean up myself, too, I suppose.”
“It’s done, then!” announced Holly, giving Rudy a timid tap on his white head. “Why, Rudolph, you’ve finally found your Santa!”
That Christmas Eve, Hector was the first patient to be discharged from our unit with a cat cradled in his arms. Before they departed, Hector addressed our happy congregation: “Rudy here might have nine lives, but he’s certainly given me my second one!”
With that, the happy pair went out the door and, I daresay, Rudolph’s raspberry nose was beaming as brightly as the Christmas Star.