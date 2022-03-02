In the frost-laden days of February, when every car in our neighborhood resembled a prized ice sculpture, I chiseled through the hardened glaze on my own vehicle as I prepared to take a slow, cautious noonday ride to visit my aunt Nancy Carroll in Lenox.
I’d only driven a mile, however, before I realized I’d forgotten my wallet. So back to the house I went where, to my surprise, I couldn’t find my keys. Keys that I had just used five minutes earlier to lock the back door!
Knowing the keys couldn’t have journeyed too far, I retraced my steps from garage to driveway, but still couldn’t find them. Baffled, I checked beneath the car, inside and between the seats of the car, but still no dice. Flummoxed, I went on a mindless rampage, rummaging through the garage like a rabid bear, searching in places where my keys could never be.
Hearing the ruckus, my wife Belita was shortly at the door, where I confessed my latest bumbling.
She cast her eyes heavenward. “They’ll show up. Now, go visit Nancy, and I’ll look for them while you’re away.”
When I arrived at Aunt Nancy’s — who celebrated her 100th birthday on New Year’s Day — I promptly told her about my missing house and office keys.
“Did you pray to St. Anthony while searching for them?” she asked, matter-of-factly.
I screwed up my face: “No, not really.”
“Well, every time I misplace my hearing aids, I pray for the saint’s intercession, and he rarely fails me. When you return home, I suggest you take yourself a walk and piece together every detail from the time you locked your back door to driving away. While doing so, say a prayer to St. Anthony and, believe me, the two of you will shortly solve this mystery. And, please, call me as soon as you find them.”
“I’ll gladly do that,” I promised, kissing her goodbye.
When I returned home, Belita told me that her lengthy search had been in vain. So, heeding my aunt’s sage advice, I set off on an hourlong walk around the North End, mumbling a prayer to the beloved saint from Portugal — known since the Middle Ages to assist the faithful in finding lost items — while I scoured my memory banks in hopes of stumbling on a telltale clue.
“Hmm,” I pondered. “Since I was in a rush with my arms full after I’d cleared the car of ice, was it possible that I placed my house keys on the car’s roof before driving off? I’d done it the summer before with my sunglasses. And, Kev, remember the ice you heard sliding off the car? What if it wasn’t ice, but your keys?”
I further deduced that if my keys were left on the roof, they would’ve slipped off at one of three sharp turns near our house; my left turn out of the driveway, my right turn onto Fairview Avenue, or the following right onto upper North Street.
With racing heart, I quickened my pace for home, as prayers poured out of me. “Dear St. Anthony, please guide me in my harried quest to find my lost keys.”
Once home, I thoroughly searched the end of our driveway. Zilch. Next, a mad sprint to the mouth of Fairview Avenue. Zippo. With flagging spirits, I trudged wearily toward upper North Street — my final sweet spot — aware that three hours had since passed, and a phalanx of students from nearby Reid Junior High had already paraded through my last vestige of possibility.
Suddenly, like a scene befitting a dream, I came upon a most wondrous sight. There, just in the gutter in front of me, half-covered in ice and slush, lay my ring of keys. Yes, seven glorious keys that winked up at me in the lingering winter’s light.
I grasped the cold metal objects in my fist and held them tight, in fear they’d run off again. Jubilant, I dashed home, and told my relieved bride that I had tracked down my keys 300 yards from the house. On Route 7, no less!
I next called Nancy. But rather than tell her the good news, I simply rattled my keys over the phone.
“Didn’t I tell you that St. Anthony rarely disappoints,” she laughed, hearing the brassy jingle over the line. “Now, next time you lose anything, don’t forget to call on him. After all, I won’t always be kicking around to remind you.”
“You bet I will,” I pledged, feeling both lucky and blessed to have such a wise and wonderful aunt, who has unflinchingly carried her Old World faith into the New World.