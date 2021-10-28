On Sept. 26, the Country Club of Pittsfield hosted their sixth annual Veterans Appreciation Day. More than a hundred local veterans enjoyed lunch in the club dining room, and 99 went on to play a round of golf at the storied course. Club ambassador Tom Mooney and newly elected president Kevin Mitts, a former Naval flight surgeon, graciously hosted the event.
I had caddied at the Country Club from 1963 to 1967, and had a shag bag of stories to share with my tablemates, namely Jim Farry, Dick Moon, Craig Laurin, Dave King and Ron Pero. “We had one member who was such a duffer that he actually lost his golf ball in a ball washer!”
Yes, I was in my element. But who could fault a graybeard who had spent his youth lugging Kangaroo bags around those merciless hills for the Who’s Who of Berkshire County?
Settling back after my sumptuous meal, I fondly recalled the caddy banquets held in this stately dining room every October. Our club pro, Silent Jim Simes, who was anything but silent, was our colorful emcee for the night. Warm and engaging, Silent Jim was as much a father figure to us caddies as Fr. Flanagan was to his orphans at Boy’s Town. He was especially attentive to troubled kids, believing if he could turn them into good caddies, they’d grow to be upstanding citizens. Though a pilot in the Air Corps in World War II, he was heartsick every time an older caddy was drafted.
We 30 or so caddies, ranging in age from 12 to 20, and all knighted with nicknames, were a hodgepodge of city kids who had one thing in common: We were all in need of a buck. On our special night, we’d uncomfortably shuffle into the chandeliered dining room, feeling much like checkers on an ivory chess board. This red-letter event was the pinnacle of every season, as prizes were doled out to all in attendance. In 1964, the year my brother Jimmy, aka “Pants,” won Caddy of the Year, I was gifted with a Patty Berg driver. My mates howled in laughter, asking Silent Jim if “shirts” needed to wear a skirt while hitting it.
“Yes,” joked Silent Jim. “But it needs to be a tartan!”
The only club member we ever invited to our banquet was Monroe “Moe” England, the youngest son of Monroe England Sr., of England Brothers department store fame. A former Marine lieutenant during the Korean War, Moe was an absolute hoot, and we caddies vied for the privilege of carrying his bag. While some members treated us with indifference, Moe treated us as equals, asking about our families, our future plans and if there was anything he could do to help.
Moe also had a unique way of paying us. At the time, we’d make three dollars for “a loop,” but Moe always gave us three bucks, plus a penny for each stroke he took during his round. So, if Moe shot a 78, we’d be paid $3.78. In addition, Moe always made sure that no caddy in his foursome went without a soda after nine holes, a godsend in the summer heat.
The last caddy banquet was held in 1966. One reason was that gas-powered golf carts began to make their insidious presence known at the club, thus whittling our ranks. A pea fight also broke out on that fateful night, though I’ll never confess to who launched the first green projectile off his soup spoon.
Silent Jim passed away in Florida in 2017 at age 92, surrounded by his loving family. His granddaughter, Darcie Green, of Memphis, wrote after, “You caddies were my Grandpa’s most treasured friends.”
Moe England died this past August at age 90. At his celebration of life held at Tanglewood, his daughter Elizabeth shared 90 reasons why she loved her dad. A small bucket of golf balls stamped “Moe” was the centerpiece at every table. I took my ball and put it in my golf bag as soon as I arrived home. I have no intention of hitting it, in fear I’d lose it, but I’ll always carry it as a reminder of those cherished times.
My reverie of bygone days was broken when Tom Mooney asked the veterans to gather round the 18th green. There we looked on honorably as 96-year old Navy vet, Joseph Coy, who landed on Utah Beach in Normandy at age 17, took the ceremonial first putt.
So, on yet another glorious Sunday at the Country Club, where its selfless members not only donated, but also sacrificed their own play for the day, we 99 stalwart troupers — young and old alike — jumped into the comfort of battery-operated golf carts with clubs in hand, ready to confront our unconquerable foe once again.