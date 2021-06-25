When our president, Joe Biden, recently encouraged all Americans “to get a shot, and have a beer,” it brought back fond memories of my working days in the mid-1980s in the Community Relations Department at Berkshire Medical Center.
The 36-hour-a-week position suited me to the nines, and was a welcome respite from my nursing duties on the Jones Wing. My new job entailed writing, photographing and assisting in various hospital campaigns and fundraising efforts.
My first task was to spearhead the hospital blood drive, since earlier efforts had been anemic at best. I came up with a catchy phrase attached to an alluring incentive: “A pint for a pint.” Whoever donates a pint of blood will receive a free pint of Guinness at Patrick’s Pub. My pitch, however, turned out to be less than presidential. “We’re a health care center, not a brewery,” snapped the departmental honcho. Consequently, my frothy stout was exchanged for a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Chunky Monkey.
One of my most rewarding assignments came when the Cancer Institute of the Berkshires reached its halfway goal of $42.5 million. During that stretch, I had the privilege of working with such community luminaries as Howard Kaufman, Basil Petricca and Edward Van Dyke. In fact, Mr. Van Dyke and I became fast friends, since both of us had served in the Air Force. But that’s where the comparison ended. Buck Sgt. O’Hara spent most of his military days polishing fire trucks. Colonel Van Dyke spent his stellar career flying 19 different aircraft, including B-52s.
The skinny on Skinny
My primary duty was the writing of the Employee Update, a weekly in-house newsletter that covered everything from health tips, to reporting on the annual amateur Follies. Despite its pertinent information, the bulletin was often ignored by employees. Aware of this, I asked my immediate boss, Sharon Ebel, if I could introduce a fictitious character to its pages — a mischievous imp named Skinny Wiggins — in hopes of resuscitating the weekly rag. Once Sharon gave me the green light, I was off and running.
Skinny made his debut as a sportswriter who covered BMC’s two softball teams — known officially as BMC#1 and BMC#2 but colloquially as the “Weiners” and the “Gumballs” — in Pittsfield’s Industrial League. While the powerful Weiners were “dissecting” the Elks and other squads, the Gumballs were being “pummeled to pudding” by every other team in the league. Skinny’s post-game wrap-ups were hilarious unless, of course, you played for the hapless Gumballs.
Further installments of the beloved rascal appeared in every issue. Whether my imaginary scamp was fainting on the Red Cross blood line, bragging about his Hollywood sweetheart Chicky Giblet or threatening to steal the hospital’s winning Fourth of July float plans, Skinny was slowly becoming the talk of the wards.
Skinny rose to greater prominence during the Right Weigh competition. In that event, competing teams such as the Bubble Bums, Crisco Kids and Meltaways were pitted against one another to shed pounds for cash prizes. After the fourth of six weeks, their combined weight loss was 530 pounds, or “the weight of a pygmy hippo,” as Skinny giddily reported.
During the competition’s fifth week, I physically morphed into Skinny, and sabotaged the contest by placing doughnuts at every nursing station. I was intentionally nabbed by Richard Daly, chief of security, and the subsequent staged photo of my arrest went viral throughout the hospital. Yes, Skinny was now the absolute bomb!
Regrettably, not everyone was a fan of Mr. Wiggins. A few starchy higher-ups found my entries childish, and not at all amusing. But I remained brash and emboldened. After all, my biggest fan — or so I believed — was John Johnson, the hospital president.
Everything changed in the fall of 1986, when “the pipes, the pipes” were calling the Kevin O’Hara family back to Ireland. At the time, I hated to let Skinny go, but I knew there was more to life than writing for the Employee Update. When John Johnson learned of my resignation, he asked Sharon what it would take for me to stay. I was making a modest five-figure sum a year, so I went for the roses and jotted down a figure that doubled that amount on my finest Crane stationery.
On that final Friday, I gazed out my Bishop Clapp Building window toward Mr. Johnson’s suite in the Warriner Building. If he agreed to my pay hike, or a portion thereof, I might just consider putting Ireland on hold. The verdict came down at 4 p.m., when Sharon walked into my office and handed me a green Post-it note stamped with the BMC logo.
It read: “Skinny, send me a postcard. JJ.”