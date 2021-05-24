Back in the 1980s, Sandy McNay, my longtime friend and a talented photographer here in the Berkshires, asked if I’d like to try my hand at shooting weddings. An avid shutterbug at the time, I happily agreed.
After Sandy put me through a thorough apprenticeship, I was soon on my own. In fact, between 1988 to 1998, I photographed well over 100 weddings. During that stretch, I met all sorts of folks, from storybook lovers to grumpy grooms and bossy bridezillas.
My first solo wedding was a doozy. First, to the bride’s home, where her Pomeranian never stopped chewing at my ankles. Next, a mad dash to the church where the preacher trumpeted his 11th commandment, “Absolutely no flash photography during the ceremony!” He then relegated me to the choir loft. To my surprise, after the selfsame clergyman proclaimed, “You may now kiss the bride,” the entire congregation below me blinded the newlyweds with a salvo of flashes that bounced off the rafters like disco lights. Regrettably, I was the only one who missed this quintessential album shot.
Formal photos followed at the reception. The bride was the youngest of nine, and her eight older sibs were all married with bounteous families. “We’re not a family tree,” she gushed, “we’re a family orchard.” After I’d snapped every conceivable combination — from aged aunties to first cousins twice removed — she then giddily requested, “Now, how about a picture of all the family kids wearing braces!” By the time the wedding party finally sat down at the head table, the wait staff were cursing me for holding up the main meal. Me!?
As the insufferable day wore on, one thing I learned was that the majority of married couples in attendance harbored ill-feelings toward me, apparently due to my membership in the fraternity of greedy paparazzi. Before digital photography, many hired guns would punch holes in the color proofs so that a financially-strapped new couple couldn’t pass them on to dear grandma. They’d also hold back negatives like valuable hostages. Worst of all, they’d often dictate the events of the day like overzealous directors on a movie set.
As the years drifted by, I could shoot a wedding with my eyes closed. Best man toast. Click. Newlyweds’ first dance. Click. Daddy’s little girl dance. Click. Cutting the cake. Click. Cake in face. Click. Bouquet toss. Click. Garter removal. Click. Garter toss. Click. Garter grabber slips garter on the shapely leg of bouquet catcher. Click! Click! Click!
Alcohol played a key role at most receptions, especially open bar weddings. At one event, I witnessed the bride’s father cradle his head each time he heard the ching ching of the cash register. He eventually confronted one lifelong beer drinker who’d been sampling a host of expensive cocktails. “Hey, buddy, aren’t you going to finish that drink?” “Naw, Pops,” came the cool reply, “I just wanted to see what a Moscow mule tasted like. Now I’m gonna order myself a sidecar.” After I took a photo of Dad slipping a nitroglycerin pill under his tongue, the bride wisely called 911.
Of course, no function was complete until the DJ played his shopworn and migraine-inducing soundtrack — “Billie Jean,” “Staying Alive,” “Joy to the World” — which catapulted the inebriated throngs onto the dance floor where they morphed into a drove of drunken zombies. Their primitive behavior reached a crescendo when they shamelessly choo-chooed around the room, knocking over chairs, drinks and octogenarians. By this time, I’d be begging Scotty to beam me up.
Despite my cynicism, I’ve had the privilege of photographing many extraordinary weddings. During such celebrations, the devoted pair would radiate such affection for each other that they’d light up the room, whether a shoddy bingo hall or an opulent Berkshire Cottage. In fact, I’m still in touch with many of these joyful couples, including Jim Cooper and his lovely wife, Noni, pictured above.
But, alas, Father Time has turned me into a crusty old crank, and I avoid most weddings at all costs. However, my past experience in the business might just qualify me to become a wedding planner. So when a bubbling pair comes knocking at my door, I’ll offer them one word of sound advice: elope!