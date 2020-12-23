Airman Roy Keating had certainly gone through a rough patch.
It all started back in October, when Roy’s fiancee pulled a no-show during his long-anticipated R&R to Honolulu. Devastated, he returned to our airbase at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, to serve out his last three months, and took to drinking. Consequently, he got caught snoozing on flight line duty and lost a stripe. To compound matters, his next base assignment was in Arkansas — not what the young Connecticut Yankee had put in for.
A real pity, because Keating was an all-around good egg. Not only was he a solid handlineman on Crash-3, his assigned crash-rescue vehicle, but he was a sparkplug in our stationhouse, always pulling pranks.
Our flight of 40 firefighters knew he was a hurting buck, but when he refused to take cover during a mortar attack, we realized he’d hit rock bottom. We rallied around him, even sought medical help, but to no avail.
But Roy’s misfortunes made an abrupt turn on Thanksgiving Day, when a large “care” package from Missouri was randomly delivered to our post at South Station. We quickly dropped our chores and crowded into our makeshift mess hall, where Stationmaster Mosley doled out holiday tins sent by a group of benevolent office girls in St. Louis. Each tin contained a thoughtful note, along with tasty baked treats, but only Keating’s had an enclosed photo of its confectioner. Geraldine Clancy was her name; a lovely blue-eyed blonde from America’s heartland.
“Hey, Keats,” encouraged Lester, gazing longingly at the colored snapshot. “Missouri is right next door to Arkansas. You should write to her and try to meet up.”
“Yeah,” added Hensley. “Missouri is known as the Show Me State, so maybe she’ll show you a good time.”
“If you do write to her,” sneered Sgt. Grimes, an ill-tempered compulsive gambler, “I bet you 20 bucks you don’t hear back from her by Christmas Day.”
Not to be bullied by Grimes, Roy rose from his doldrums. “You’re on!”
The following day, Keating holed up in our alarm room, composing a tell-all letter to Miss Clancy. He told her about his miserable childhood in multiple foster homes in New London, how he was stood up in Hawaii and even confessed his humiliating demotion. But he ended his missive on a high note, saying his next assignment was in Arkansas, and since Little Rock was only a “stone’s throw” from St. Louis (actually, it was 350 miles) he’d like to repay her kindness by buying her dinner. After we took a Polaroid of the good-looking airman standing alongside Crash-3, Roy sealed his letter for its 10,000-mile journey around the globe.
Mail call came twice-weekly to South Station — Wednesdays and Saturdays — and by mid-December, Keating still hadn’t received a reply. He began to slump again, even though he’d be boarding a freedom bird for home in early January. When we reminded him of this, he’d simply scoff, “There’s nobody there for me anymore.”
Christmas Eve fell on a Wednesday that year, and Stationmaster Mosley was in a jolly good mood as he carried our mailbag into South Station. There he called out our names with a ring-a-ding-ding to his voice: “Eley, Rheume, O’Hara, Paddock …” Mail call complete, Sgt. Mosley motioned to leave, but suddenly spun about and flashed a pie-eating grin in Keating’s direction. “Hidey-hi-ho,” he sang, reaching deep into his satchel, “but I do believe I have a postcard here of the ‘Gateway Arch.’ Hey, Keating, you happen to know a gal named Geraldine?”
“Do I ever,” gasped Roy, catching the postcard tossed his way, as our crew let out a mighty roar around him.
“Read it! Read it!” we all chanted.
“‘Dear Roy,’” shared the astonished airman with excitement, “‘I’d be happy to meet you here in St. Louis! Merry Christmas, and please come home safe. X’s and O’s, Geraldine Clancy.’”
Another cheer resounded. Why, even gritty Grimes joined in, handing Roy a crisp $20 bill and surprisingly saying “This is the first time in my life that I don’t mind losing a bet.”
Our bunkhouse was still buzzing after lights out. Hensley and Hopkins broke into singing Christmas carols, while Keating remained floating in la-la land, shuffling Geraldine’s photo and postcard together as if playing cards, praying he was holding a winning hand.
“She’ll bring out the best in me,” Roy blurted out to no one in particular. “I don’t know how or why that is, but I just know it’s so.”
We were all delighted for Roy, hoping that we, too, might eventually find our own sweethearts someday.
The night remained festive despite our spartan surroundings. Even the yellow flares that lit up our base perimeter, shone through our screened slats like the Christmas Star.
“Hey, Keats,” shouted Lester through the dim light. “You got to send us back a picture of you two lovebirds cuddling up beneath that gigantic archway, so we can tack it on our bulletin board. You’ll do that for all us sad sacks left behind, won’t you?”
“Consider it done!” Roy cheerfully promised.
And, true to his word, Airman Keating did just that.