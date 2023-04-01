This chain letter has been around the globe nine times in nine years and has circulated in 99 countries. If you, dear reader, send this correspondence to nine friends within nine days, good fortune will certainly come your way.
For example, Toby Michelson sent his letter to nine cellmates at his correctional facility in Florida and won the Annual Warden’s Lottery. His “free pass” released him from prison after serving just 22 days of a 10-year sentence for cannabis possession. Millie Ellis, from Omaha, who never played golf in her life, scored a hole-in-one at a local charity event and won $50,000.
However, if you dismiss this letter as gibberish, as many foolhardy souls have done, grave consequences will surely follow. For instance, David Jensen failed to send his letter to nine friends and spent the next nine days searching for his parked car at his local Walmart Supercenter. Up and coming rap artist Ice Chest tossed his letter into the trash and is currently performing karaoke at a country bar called Chaps and Stirrups. In Motown, no less! Meanwhile, country crooner Dale Bisby tossed his letter into a recyclable bin and is now singing a medley of Snoop Dogg hits at senior centers throughout northern Colorado.
Nurse Nancy Nilsen, from Norway, used her letter to line the flooring of her bird cage. The following day at work, she stuck a needle in her thumb, and before her shift was done, she did it again.
Attila Aksoy, known to his Turkish friends as “Attila the Honey,” found his letter laughable. A day later, he was committed to Chuckletown Hospital in Ankara with a diagnosis of uncontrollable laughter.
World-renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Hans Eichelberger fed his letter into a paper shredder and died in an eye-blink. Austin Bolder, a noted geologist who headed the esteemed Granite Institute, scrapped his letter and went stone-mad.
Stacy Newsome, of Dover, pegged away her letter the same day she was to swim across the English Channel. Tragically, she drowned that very morning in a steaming cup of Earl Grey.
Charlotte Campbell of Nova Scotia, known throughout the Maritimes for her tasty seafood chowder, regarded her letter as a cod and promptly choked on a fishbone. Her House Special, no less!
Tony Napoli, of Fort Lee, N.J., used his letter for scratch paper. Foolishly, on his daily commute to work, he mistook his only Bitcoin for a quarter, and tossed it into the toll basket while crossing the George Washington Bridge.
Young Canadian hockey star Colin Mackenzie dismissed his letter as malarkey and mistakenly showed up for his first and last NHL tryout wearing roller skates. Boshay Basnet, a contortionist nicknamed “Miss Taffy,” from the foothills of Tibet, disposed of her letter before she auditioned for the prestigious Cirque du Soleil. Regrettably, during the interview, she literally put her foot in her mouth.
After dismissing his letter as junk mail, Hollywood costume designer Fred Lane went into the woods dressed up as Yogi Bear. Unbeknownst to Freddy, it was also opening day of bear season.
The queen’s lady-in-waiting, Priscilla Payne, ridiculed her letter as “pure poppycock.” Pityingly, she’s still twiddling her thumbs as she waits and waits.
Renowned crossword puzzle master Farkas Farago, of Hungary, filed his letter under “Hogwash.” He was buried three days later at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery. For those wishing to visit his grave, he’s seven rows down and four across from the cemetery’s front gate.
Glamorous dog groomer for the stars Macy Morrison cleaned up a nasty doggy doo-doo with her letter. A definite no-no. Her next assignment, a docile Chihuahua named Mimi, suddenly morphed into Cujo, thus leaving little trace of Macy behind but her fanny-pack.
Neddie Nertney, a cocky but stellar field-goal kicker for the Plymouth Pilgrims, boasted to his teammates that his letter was full of baloney. Consequently, he came down with a severe case of gout minutes before his team’s championship game.
Prominent audiologist Max Earhart, who built his successful practice preaching the old adage “Never put anything smaller than your elbow in your ear,” tossed his letter into a fireplace. A week later, a photo went viral of Max twirling Q-tips lovingly into his ears.
NASCAR champion Chad Piston, who held the “kingpin” pole position at the Daytona 500, burned his letter before the race with an acetylene torch. Hence, the celebrated driver went from champ to chump after he finished dead last. Incidentally, Chad is now running bumper car rides for kiddies at Six Flags.
So, dear reader, it is imperative that you send this letter to nine friends within nine days in hopes of good fortune. If not, may the pagan gods protect you!
P.S. April Fools’ Day!