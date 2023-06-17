Our dad never played golf, nor did he take much interest in the game. However, the game itself was a godsend to his brood of eight children back in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, when each of his five sons caddied at the Country Club of Pittsfield.
His oldest, Mickey, was the first to caddy in 1957 at age 14. In 1960, he won the Francis Ouimet Caddy Scholarship, which awarded him a four-year scholarship to Boston College. Without this grant, our dad would never have been able to send Mickey to that esteemed Jesuit school.
Jimmy followed suit, and was chosen “Caddy of the Year” in 1963. Such an honor catapulted him to the ranks of a “first flight” caddy, thus paving his way to a successful career. I followed up in 1964 and Dermot two years later, the pair of us caddying for four full seasons — April through November. Kieran, the youngest, started in 1973, but by that time gas-powered golf carts were already cutting into the ranks of caddies.
During those lean years, Dad was earning $50 to $70 a week as a chauffeur for the Sisters of Providence at the former St. Luke’s Hospital. Over that same period, his sons would frequently eclipse his weekly paycheck, especially during the summer months.
One morning, Dr. Francis Harrington, a beloved pediatrician in town, stopped Dad in the hospital corridors. “Mr. O’Hara, your sons behave as politely as altar boys on the putting greens.”
Always praying that one of his lads would have a religious vocation, Dad replied, “By God, maybe there’s a priest in one of them yet.”
Another club member, Dr. Alexander Young, who always wore a red carnation in his lapel, asked Dad if he ever played golf in Ireland.
“Golf in Ireland?” answered my father. “The only golf I ever played was knocking around loose stones with my spade.”
Following our exhausting days on the golf course, we boys would stumble home to our North End rented duplex, where we’d empty our pockets into a candy dish on the kitchen table. Dad, in turn, would bless us for our daily earnings while Mom would reheat our dinners in the oven. Our parents took no joy in sending their sons out into the summer heat to walk a hilly, four-mile trek with two golf bags slung over their shoulders.
But we all knew this was a family necessity — a call to arms — so we carried on without grumble or complaint. Besides, we five boys fell in love with the game, as well as the camaraderie of our fellow caddies.
In fact, my brothers and I recently estimated we put $6,000 into the family coffers between 1957 through 1974. Of course, not every dollar ended up in the candy dish. After all, we needed our own petty cash for our girlfriends. Fortunately, Dad always turned a blind eye to our minor thefts, never wishing us to be without a dollar or two.
We nicknamed him “the caddymaster” because he began to take interest in the people we caddied for — the who’s-who of Berkshire County — as well as their caddy-given monikers: Chinless Buzzard, Stingy Pants, Mulligan Man. He also enjoyed our daily anecdotes: “Dad, Mr. Shank is such a bad golfer that he actually lost his golf ball today in a ball washer!”
Despite finding the game foolish, he never complained about driving us to and from the Country Club on Mondays for Caddy Day, when we could play all day to our heart’s content. He’d often watch our opening drives when we’d swing out of our socks in hopes of impressing the old fella. He’d be waiting for us again at dusk when we lumbered down the 18th fairway and always ask, “Any one-holers today, boys?”
“You mean holes-in-one,” we’d correct him with a laugh.
Though 60 years have now passed, I still recall how Dad came home from work one evening and surprised me with a wooden-shafted sand wedge, an ancient relic even back then. “Here you go, Kev,” he said proudly. “Stick this in with your ‘bag of orphans’” — what he called my assortment of mismatched clubs. I figured he had found it, an old tarnished club with indented dots rather than grooves on its clubface, poking out of a trash bin.
Despite its age, it performed dutifully during my golf matches for St. Joseph High School. It was a club I regrettably lost over the long years — a vintage club that, if still in my possession, I’d prize above all, thinking back to that memorable evening when it was first handed to me by a most loving caddymaster.