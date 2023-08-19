I’ve always been fond of the drink, but never did it become so apparent than when I attended an alcohol-free wedding some years ago. Now, there’s nothing wrong with a “dry wedding,” but, sadly, the happy couple had failed to mention this grave matter in their invitations. Consequently, their special day on that hot and sultry August afternoon nearly went awry.
The trouble began following the newlyweds’ solemn church service. After countless photos of the wedding party were taken outside the reception hall, some 200 slake-thirsty guests bee-lined it for the bar only to find that soft drinks were the only items being offered. Everyone chuckled at first, thinking it was one of the groom’s signature pranks. The bartender, however, bracing himself for a long day ahead, put on his best happy face.
“G-guys and gals,” he sputtered, “you’ve got yourselves a choice here; Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, bottled water, and freshly-squeezed lemonade. If that selection doesn’t tickle your fancy, I can mix you up a tasty mocktail. And, more good news. It’s an open bar!”
A few in the crowd, who so reverently had knelt before a church altar just an hour earlier, began to curse the heavens while demanding the bartender’s head.
In all fairness, the young couple had good reason for holding a dry wedding. A year earlier, they had attended a wedding at the old ITAM (now Proprietor’s Lodge). At the time, ITAM often held two receptions on summer Saturdays; an upstairs wedding from noon to 5, and a downstairs wedding from 5 to 11 p.m., due to fire regulations. On this occasion, a dozen drunken louts from the upstairs wedding boldly crashed the downstairs wedding rather than politely exit the building following their event. Things went smoothly at first, but when an inebriated usher from the upstairs wedding asked the downstairs bride for a dance, a flurry of fisticuffs ensued.
Meanwhile, back in the sober and somber ballroom, a few intrepid souls had skedaddled to a nearby package store only to return with nips for their buddies, much to the envy of neighboring tables.
Parched myself, with my lips cracking at the thought of murdering a Sam Adams, I blandly ordered a lemonade, wishing I’d known about this “dry” business beforehand. If so, I might’ve stashed a can or two in the trunk of my car. The gentleman sipping a Sprite beside me grumbled, “Where’s Our Savior at Cana when you need him.”
The photographer stopped briefly at our table. “Man, it’s impossible to get these folks to smile,” he muttered. “I’ve seen more cheerful people waiting for their colonoscopies.”
I followed the cameraman’s eye as he scanned the room, searching vainly for an animated face to photograph. Regrettably, all he saw were guests chewing on straws, checking cell phones or mindlessly forking their rice pilaf.
Only a litter of little kiddies, sugared-up on soda pop, were dancing to the old classic, “Bunny Hop,” while popping balloons beneath their stomping feet.
Stretching my legs, I walked over to chat with the disc jockey. “I’ve been spinning my best dancing tunes, but I can’t get one adult out on the dance floor,” he grumbled, snapping the tab off a Coke. “Do people honestly need to be all juiced up on alcohol to dance to such classics like “Billie Jean” and ‘Joy to the World?’”
In my case, the answer is a definite yes.
As the afternoon progressed, I’m delighted to say that the newlyweds overcame the initial fumbling of their event and won the day by simply lighting up the ballroom with their effervescent presence. In fact, their first dance supplanted any need for a cocktail, as 200 guests witnessed the intoxicating magic of two young people in love.
In closing, I recently read how dry weddings are becoming more popular in the U.S. In fact, 4 percent of today’s weddings are alcohol-free. However, if you know of a young couple planning a non-alcoholic wedding, please advise them to mention this critical matter on their wedding invites. The use of a yellow marker to highlight the word “dry” is also strongly recommended.
Otherwise, their first day of nuptial bliss might just become memorable for all the wrong reasons.
Cheers!