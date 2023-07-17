Ruth Bass: Lack of noise doesn’t mean lack of getting things done

RICHMOND — Such short memories we have. When Joe Biden took office, those of us worn out by the sturm and drang of his predecessor’s White House heaved a sigh of relief. We’d have quiet and, if our confidence was merited, we’d watch things get done. Work on saving our place on the earth.
Things have been getting done, lots of things. But we live in an era where superlatives sell you something, important or not — think pillows, eternal glue, delay of aging, fat bellies melting. This White House needs better marketing. It’s not good enough to build a better mousetrap anymore. You have to show the mouse being caught.
Take the Inflation Reduction Act. This morning’s TV, amid stories about Russian generals and floodwaters, had a short bit showing that inflation was down to 3 percent this month and still shrinking. Few apparently want to know that, including some who could lower their prices now. Consumers still grumble as if gas were $4.50 a gallon. But it isn’t.
Those facing inches, even feet, of mud in their cellars or front yards because of a recent storm need to know that the above piece of legislation contains billions of dollars to combat the climate changes that delivered that mud. The legislation includes, according to Nature Conservancy magazine (I don’t try to plow through Congressional bills; my own are enough trouble), tax incentives for low-carbon technologies and funding for carbon capture, crucial for a nation that reportedly belches and seeps more cumulative carbon than anyone else.
That’s what’s damaging the world we live in: carbon. The bill replants forests and invests in restoration of coastal habitats. And when it comes to capturing carbon — getting it out of our air — it’s trees that bend to the task. So it’s not a bad idea to plant a tree when you lose a tree. They not only create breezes, but eat up a chief component of the greenhouse gases that make us and the ocean too hot.
Florida, where heat is as much a part of summertime as mosquitoes, can’t ignore the fact that it’s hotter now. They need to see the changes in their coastline, the ominous rising ocean waters that could not only wipe Key West off the map, but also flood Miami. With no action, the East Coast could change drastically, and this is not a far-off thing. The experts are talking about 2030. Geoscience professors at Penn State say the sea, at the present rapid rate, could rise 6 inches by 2030, 6 feet by 2100. The Dakotas could get crowded.
So, Joe Biden needs better marketing. Shirt-sleeve Jim (Jordan, with a zero rating from the League of Conservation Voters on environmental legislation in 2022) and other conservatives voted against this bill that contains serious moves toward our survival. It’s estimated that its various provisions will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions “around 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.”
Emission of gases doesn’t make great news bites. Kind of boring, apparently, for those concentrating on George Santos’ lies, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antics, Hunter Biden’s life and the former president’s bathroom chandelier. Creative marketing might breach the wall of indifference to serious matters.
Another thing the Biden Administration did recently warmed the cockles of my heart. Last month, a 10-mile protection zone was drawn around Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico creating a 20-year ban on mining. The park already protects 33,000 acres, but the Chaco culture spreads far beyond that. It’s an incredible place, a reward for driving some 20 miles over a brain-jiggling road that may have been improved since we were there. The disheartening part of our visit years ago was facing the ruts and bumps in the afternoon.
Chaco Canyon is magic, the sprawling ruins of a very sophisticated people who built so well that, except for roofs and floors, their houses and apartments and recreation areas have survived two thousand years. A major center of ancestral Pueblo culture, Chaco was occupied by people who lived off the land and had a highly advanced culture, including their knowledge of astronomy. Petroglyphs provide a look into their prehistoric lives.
The Chaoans gradually left the canyon. In an old article from the Department of the Interior, researchers speculate that “a cycle of erosion, perhaps accelerated by deforestation consequent on building the great pueblos, caused the channeling of an arroyo by the Chaco Wash that so lowered the water table that agriculture became impossible.” Sound familiar? Another speculation is that infant mortality rose, perhaps because the pueblos became more urban in the 12th century and sanitation was poor. Another thought item.
Twenty years is the limit on the new ring of protection. The National Parks Conservation Association points out that it’s “an eye blink on this timeless landscape,” the largest prehistoric site in the country. Baby steps, however, can turn into sprints, and the Biden people should tell the stories about how we’re stepping out. Apace.