Last week our puppy ran away, spooked by a sudden loud sound on Stockbridge’s Main Street.
Six long days and five rainstorms later, he was found a few miles away — alive and well and still trailing his leash. This is not a story about how he escaped or how he was caught and our very happy reunion. It’s about what the search for our dog named Otis taught me about the state of our country.
Almost 20 years ago, we bought a house near Stockbridge. We’re a cliche: busy New Yorkers who loved the balance that the Berkshires brought to our lives, at least on the weekends and during vacations. City life for us is mostly an interior life (offices, apartments, theatres — darkish rooms) while our country life is all exterior (hiking, biking, skiing — in great light). We loved having both in our lives. Our dogs also liked the balance. What’s not to like about hoovering day-old pizza crust on Canal Street on weekdays and hiking Monument Mountain on the weekends?
When the pandemic arrived, life turned upside down, and “our country house” became our primary residence. Our bucolic bubble was safe and comfortable until, unexpectedly, we had to put down our 10-year-old golden retriever (remember, we’re a cliche). A few months later, we adopted a shelter dog who was four months old and described as “shy.” We named him Otis. He was incredibly cute but also intensely skittish, cowering if approached, nervous, more comfortable with other dogs than people. But we set about getting him acclimated to his domesticated new life. We earned his trust day by day, and all seemed to be moving in the right direction, until a truck backfired on Main Street, and he bolted.
Within minutes of his departure, we had a growing network of searchers and consolers, a bit by accident and a bit by design. First, it was the kids that worked with our son at The Lost Lamb patisserie, then it was the Stockbridge Police Department, followed by the animal control officer and Missing Dogs Massachusetts. Like others before us, we made “missing dog” flyers and taped them to telephone poles.
And then Facebook. We’d once loved how it enabled us to reconnect with friends from decades ago, but in the last few years we could not stomach the trolling, the self-righteousness, the lies, exaggerations and innuendo across the political spectrum. We’d become Facebook lurkers rather than posters, but now our dog was loose among the Berkshires’ bears, coyotes, cars and the Mass Pike. So, we posted about Otis on a handful of local Facebook sites: Stockbridge Community Board; Lee and Lenox, MA. Then, to “friends” and “friends of friends.”
And this gets to the crux of the story: the speed and scope at which the local community rallied support for a family/dog they did not know. It brought us into contact with many, many people who helped in the search, which led to calls about “Otis sightings,” which narrowed the search area from 49 square miles to two, and ultimately to his rescue.
During the week Otis was missing, occasionally I noticed things about the helping community from their bumper stickers, garden statuary, Facebook posts, T-shirts, etc. Some had politics and beliefs that were 180 degrees different from my own. But not once in this awful week did those differences get mentioned by anyone involved. We were all focused on one small goal in a country with large problems: find a missing dog.
All of the stuff that bombards me day after day receded to background noise. I was so humbled by how people who I’d thought so different from me showed love and care for my family. I’ve got some new friends, but I have no intention in engaging them in political debate. They’re entitled to their views and I to mine. What hit me between the eyes is that there’s often much more to each of us than what our bumper sticker says. The reality is that I live in a world of snap decisions, quick judgements, glaring headlines. To get beyond the post, I needed some time with them “IRL” (in real life).
The man that “captured” Otis owns a beautiful horse farm in the area. I had never met him or seen him around town before. He’s very soft-spoken. I asked him how he did it. He heard his own dogs barking near his barn, and then saw another dog nearby. He got down on the ground to Otis’ level but did not approach. He stayed that way for quite some time. Otis got comfortable and then approached the man. He told us, “All it took was patience.”