Lauren R. Stevens: A cleanup with a community spirit

Disappearing snow at this time of the year reveals an embarrassing accumulation of litter beside our roads.
We’d like to think that the culprits were people from away driving through our fair communities, but truth to tell we are probably responsible for most of the trash — which includes a high proportion of discarded face masks these days.
In any case, our communities are rightly moved to organize roadside litter pickups, whether by civic groups, businesses or even motivated individuals. So we see people walking slowly along our roads, wearing gloves and bright-colored vests, and popping what they find into plastic trash bags.
Well, as the high river levels of the spring drop, we also find, equally embarrassingly, litter in our waterways. The telltale scraps of plastic on the bank shrubbery mark a high water line from the thaw, but closer observation reveals more stuff in the river, from metal pipes to old tires to shopping carts — stuff that may have been there for some time. So, river activists are also moved to organize river cleanups, albeit usually waiting until summer to wade in actually, when streams have lower flows.
Still, planning begins now. Thus it was that the president of the Taconic Chapter of Trout Unlimited, John Burns, recently approached the Hoosic River Watershed Association and Hoosic River Revival with plans to clean the Hoosic River at locations in North Adams (June 11), Williamstown (July 23) and Adams (Aug. 6). The Williamstown date is set to include the South Williamstown Community Association’s annual cleanup of the Green River near an old landfill. No doubt other plans will soon be announced for other rivers in the county, smaller or larger.
Burns gives the impression he’s done this before, as he ticks off the steps he’s taking. He will notify the municipalities, including their conservation commissions, which oversee activities involving surface water. He will enlist the municipalities’ cooperation in disposing of the trash after volunteers have collected it. He will scout the locations, many suggested by fishers who know better than anyone where the river trash is. (Truth be told, sometimes bait fishers in particular contribute to the trash with the Styrofoam cups that held their worms.)
He will make sure certain volunteers can reach the streamside locations, which involves finding parking, checking land ownership and asking permission. Some reaches may be done by boat, with possible assistance from Berkshire Outfitters, in which case he needs to find a put in and a take out. He will check that there is enough trash at a given location to make the volunteers realize they have accomplished something. Photographs of post-cleanup ceremonial piles and possibly edible treats are added encouragements.
He has inventoried equipment needs, such as gloves, possibly waders, bags, colorful vests for locations near a road, possibly boats and first aid kits.
There is, however, one more ingredient to a successful river cleanup: volunteers. To get them, TU, HooRWA and HRR will turn to their members via emails and Facebook, and also try to appeal to the general public by spreading the word more broadly. And through newspapers, perhaps.
Now that you know John’s playbook, you can adapt it to a river near you. At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.