Lauren R. Stevens: Clean Energy Corps offers good jobs with great purpose

Want a green-collar job? The U.S. Department of Energy wants you.
Funded by $62 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the Department of Energy announced in mid-January that it was hiring 1,000 new employees with a range of experiences and interests to augment President Biden’s Clean Energy Corps.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm issued “an open call for all Americans who are passionate about taking a proactive role in tackling the climate crisis and want to join the team that is best positioned to lead the transformative work.”
The Clean Energy Corps is to “help America meet its goals of a carbon-free power sector in 2035 and a decarbonized economy in 2050.” With an emphasis on making green energy benefits available to all communities, including the historically marginalized, the corps has an ambitious agenda of “investing in American manufacturing; creating good paying jobs; expanding access to energy efficiency and clean energy for families, communities, and businesses; delivering reliable, clean, and affordable power to more Americans; and building the technologies of tomorrow through clean energy research, development, and demonstrations.”
The specific tasks range from designing a network of electric vehicle charging stations to the nuclear power of the future. DOE hopes to improve the power grid and capture far more solar power.
At a webinar on Jan. 24, Granholm, former governor of Michigan, and DOE Chief of Staff Tarak Shah admitted that the task would not be easy. Still, with the proper team that diversely ”represented America,” they thought it could be done. For the new hires, intended to augment the present staff, DOE is looking for those who had spent careers steeped in energy and those who haven’t but represent the next generation of leaders.
While many of the new hires will be scientists and technicians, the work also requires management skills.
DOE needs mission support staff who will make sure the job gets done. “Deploy, deploy, deploy,” Granholm intoned.
The emphasis is on a variety of skill sets, some honed, some yet to be developed, whether because of youth or because of someone wanting to try something new.
Biden’s corps is similar to a Civilian Climate Corps Congressional Democrats had proposed, although perhaps not as youth-oriented.
The roots for both go back to the Civilian Conservation Corps of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, in which primarily young people were given jobs with the government in forestry and in the construction of recreational facilities.
In order to fill the slots available, the DOE offers direct hire, a simplified government hiring process.
By going to Energy.Gov/CleanEnergyCorps, applicants can answer a few questions and supply their resumes online.
Erin Moore, in charge of “human capital” for DOE, says applications will be attended to immediately, which doesn’t mean, however, that an applicant should be discouraged if she doesn’t hear back immediately.
DOE will weigh applicant skills along with the needed skills. But Granholm emphasized that “we want you at the Department of Energy.”
Calling on people to apply who “wish to leave the planet better than we found it,” she urged anyone with an interest to go ahead and apply. “We are the nation’s solution,” she asserted.
So this is your chance. It could be life-altering for you and maybe world-changing.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.