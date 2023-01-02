Lauren R. Stevens: Environmental planning students issue thorough report card on Williamstown's public building energy picture

At town meeting in 2021, Williamstown voters passed a net-zero resolution saying that by 2050 the use of carbon-emitting energy in town would be balanced out by the use of green energy. This past fall, three well-informed students in an environmental planning seminar at Williams College took a major step for the net-zero plan, due in 2023, by analyzing the amount of emissions from eight municipal buildings and determining how to decarbonize them.
It seems likely that other towns would have their eyes opened by such an exercise.
The students came up with surprising results. For example, only the brand new police station and the recently upgraded elderly center are equipped with energy-saving LED light bulbs. The students described light bulb replacements as “low-hanging fruit.”
The Department of Public Works building burns waste wood and used motor oil to keep it toasty. Although that is cheap, it is highly polluting. Most wood-burning boilers are inefficient, although they can be upgraded — a recommended initial step before replacing them with heat pumps.
The cinder block town library is uninsulated, its double-pane windows are no longer effective and its radiant heating system was designed in such a way that the basement, now given over to storage, is heated before the rest of the building. No wonder the library has to be closed on cold days. The relatively new elementary school is equipped with solar panels. However, the inverters that alter the power to make it usable haven’t worked for years — perhaps ever.
The municipal building was constructed in 1927 as a college fraternity house. Lovely as it is commanding the junction of Routes 2 and 7 at the rotary, from an energy point of view the building is seriously deficient in almost every category.
The little, stone chapel at East Lawn Cemetery is similarly deficient. The cemetery/Parks Department’s office and shop are only partially insulated. Windows at the elderly center need improvements.
Only the Police Department, the elderly center and the library (along with its radiant heat) have heat pumps for heating and cooling, the most efficient and the best way to decarbonize by turning to electricity. All the other buildings should move that way, especially since their use of electricity can be partially offset by other power savings and by the town’s solar array at the old landfill.
The study did not look at the regional school or the firehouse, because they have a different governing structure.
In another wrinkle, National Grid, which serves communities throughout the Berkshires, does not have the capacity in its lines and structures to host more power, just at the time that all towns should be increasing their reliance on electricity and decreasing their use of fossil fuels.
The students assumed, however, that federal money, as in the Inflation Reduction Act, would flow to improve the electric grid.
The students also assumed that all electricity on the grid in Massachusetts would be green by 2035, according to Gov. Charlie Baker’s goal.
Although the students recommended professional energy audits, building envelopes, windows, light bulbs, heat pumps are likely to be on the shopping list for Williamstown. And on your town’s?
