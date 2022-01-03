This past November, almost all the nations of the world, nearly 200, met in Glasgow, Scotland to determine what progress had been made on the goals of COP21 (21st Congress of the Parties), which took place in Paris in 2015. This month, a panel entitled “Glasgow on the Hoosic” will discuss how COP26, in Glasgow, came out and how the outcome affects us locally.
In Paris, remarkably, every country agreed to work together to limit global warming to below 2 degrees and aim for 1.5 degrees, to adapt to the impacts of a changing climate and to make money available to deliver on these aims. Fractions of degrees are important in determining losses in national economies and in individual lives. Countries agreed to meet again in five years — the reunion delayed a year by COVID — to update their plans to reduce emissions.
The agreements were reached because scientists say that failing to keep the planet’s temperatures rise to 1.5 degrees will lead to a climate catastrophe. As foretaste, the parties convened in 2021 after a summer of floods, droughts, forest fires and other examples of extreme weather bludgeoned the globe, much of it caused by a warming climate. An ominous report from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change served as preface to the conference.
The source of the crisis is greenhouse gas emissions, emitted by the burning of fossil fuels for the most part by industrialized countries. These gases rise into the atmosphere where they form a barrier that prevents the sun’s heat from escaping, much like the florists’ glass roof. The science is clear; the politics, murky.
The Glasgow summit was widely regarded as the nation’s — and the world’s — last, best chance to deal with rising temperatures and rising sea levels and the resultant disruption to agriculture and to world economies. And to limit just plain heat that would have the potential to make much of the world no longer habitable. Without action, the outcome won’t be that the world will be different than we have known. Rather, the world will become increasingly toxic to human and other animal and plant life.
Thus the stakes are high. Yet the U.S., preoccupied with COVID and the rise of anti-democratic forces, seems to be paying scant attention. Here, protecting the environment is often regarded as a luxury, something to turn to if it doesn’t appear to adversely affect the existing economy — but the environment is where we live.
The Hoosic River Watershed Association and the First Congregational Church, Williamstown, are co-sponsoring a Zoom meeting, “Glasgow on the Hoosic: The Climate Crisis after COP26” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15. William R. Moomaw, a member of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel that received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017; Elizabeth Kolbert, who wrote the award-winning “The Climate of Man” for The New Yorker and won a Pulitzer Prize for “The Sixth Extinction”; and Wendy Penner, chair of Williamstown’s COOL (CO2 Lowering) Committee, will discuss what happened in Glasgow from an international, national and local level.
The public is invited to attend by Zoom. To preregister, visit hoorwa.org/calendar. The discussion will also be broadcast live on WilliNet, Williamstown’s public access television station, and will be available on that outlet later online and rebroadcast.
