Lauren R. Stevens: In divestment debate, can we put our money where our environmental morals are?

In October 2014, Sarah Vukelich, then a junior at Williams College, sent a letter to the First Congregational Church, across a green from the Paresky Student Center in the middle of the college campus. She and other students wanted the church to fly a divestment banner, as had a church facing Harvard Square, in order to encourage the college to remove fossil fuels from its investment portfolio. There may not be a direct connection, but eight-and-a-half years later, the college is divesting, in a manner of speaking.
Many church members wanted to oblige, but felt it would have to divest first, in order to hang a banner in good conscience. The church had recently received a substantial bequest, meaning that it actually had some stocks in play. Vukelich, other students and outside experts gave presentations. After many congregational discussions the issue was clear: income versus making a statement.
A church member who happened to be a certified professional planner determined that if the church sold its endowment in order to purchase a green fund, income would probably decline. But, if the church drew up a list of stocks it wanted out of and devised its own portfolio, it need not lose. The church established its investment philosophy that included seeking “a maximum return to pursue its good works,” and that selling a few, key holdings can be “meaningful” and “significant.”
Williams initially chose a different route. The following September, then-President Adam F. Falk and the board announced that it would “invest, not divest,” setting aside $50 million “to reduce the college’s greenhouse gas emissions even further, achieving carbon neutrality, and investing significantly in sustainable energy and carbon-reduction projects and the enhancement of the college’s educational efforts related to the environment.” Some of the funded projects were in Berkshire County.
After nearly a year of considering the students’ letter, and after the college announced its “invest, not divest” program, the church’s governing body stated its conviction that all individuals and institutions should invest their resources in ways that were compatible with their beliefs. Then-Pastor Mark Longhurst observed that “many people in our church felt that the climate crisis is a moral issue intrinsic to our faith.” The council voted and the church proceeded to divest its endowment from fossil fuels and a few other nasties, like armaments. Church member Elizabeth Smith created a banner which the church flew on its outside wall.
Student, faculty and alumni efforts at college divestment continued until last month, when President Maude S. Mandel sent a letter to the college community announcing Williams College plans to end all indirect investments tied to the fossil fuel industry by 2033. According to the president’s statement of October 2021, the college has held no direct investments in fossil fuels since 2015, but the college would now be eliminating the four percent of its endowment indirectly invested in the industry.
Mandel did not use the word “divest.” She noted that the process will take years to complete and she “was skeptical that these changes or a statement about them will have any direct impact on the climate crisis.” According to student newspaper the Williams Record, some of the student activists were pleased, praising the college for responding, and some were disappointed at the absence of a more definitive and immediate change.
Early sampling suggested that the church did not take a financial hit from its decision — and incidentally it benefited with some insulation from the college’s $50 million largess. It may be time to hang the banner outdoors again, even if neither the church’s nor the college’s actions will alter the world’s slide deeper into the climate crisis.
