Lauren R. Stevens: In the footsteps and musings of Thoreau

Mount Greylock Regional School English teacher Elliott Fenander noticed that July 1994 would be the 150th anniversary of Henry David Thoreau’s ascent of Mount Greylock. Fenander responded, convening speakers, organizing commemorative hikes and, of course, printing sesquicentennial T-shirts. Every year but one since, a hardy band has followed close to Thoreau’s route, read his words, and summited the mountain via the Bellows Pipe North Trail. On July 23 this year, instead, Thoreau’s visit will be remembered by a summit tour.
Thoreau’s relationship to the mountain is in fact set in stone: Some of his words are carved on stones scattered near Bascom Lodge and the Memorial Tower. Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Mike Whalen’s summit tour will stop and discuss each.
Thoreau walked or maybe hitched a ride occasionally from his hometown of Concord to Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire, to the Connecticut River, to Charlemont and, by the old Native American trail over the Hoosacs, down into North Adams. From there he started up Greylock by more-or-less what is called Notch Road today. Impressed by the view from what was probably the old Jeremiah Wilbur place, he began on that farmer’s road to the summit, but continued straight rather than taking a right, figuring cross lots was the shorter way.
He stopped at “the last house but one,” to talk to its mistress, then had a few words with the owner of the last house before continuing across open fields to the notch between Greylock and Ragged. Because from there on the mountain was forested, he climbed Ragged to take a compass reading on the summit.
Arriving at the wooden observatory just before dark, after a long day, he searched out some water and cooked some rice. After a chilly night, he awoke in the morning to a glorious sunrise above the clouds that blanketed all below. He was looking for a better world and thought he’d found it.
Twenty-eight years is a pretty good run for the re-creation hike. Usually someone from DCR came, often Mike, bearing an authentic newspaper of the time. A mother joined us with her three sons for several years, so that I was able to watch them grow. Other families, including my own, hiked, together with ecologists and writers, Thoreauvians and those who, well, didn’t really know who Thoreau was. Some were mostly out for a walk, but kindly consented to stop with us from time to time to read Thoreau’s description, in the Tuesday chapter of “A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers,” of his hike more than 150 years before.
We pondered the ineffable, such as why in a book about a boat trip he and his late brother took does he include a long description of his solo climb up Greylock? What does it mean to walk like a pilgrim? Did he think he had caught a glimpse of literal heaven from the summit? What were his reasons for the adventure and was it successful?
Not leading a commemorative hike is not the same as leaving Thoreau behind. Although I disagree with some of his libertarian ideas, I will continue to share his search for truth in nature, more often than not sweated on the trail. For Thoreau, climbing Greylock wasn’t so much leaving a troubled world under the clouds as it was finding a vision of a more perfect world, in the breaking of a new day.
At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.