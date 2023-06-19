Lauren R. Stevens: Life finds a way in the garden

A brown rabbit devoured the young lettuce plants in my garden and then, while I watched, came back for more. Chasing her away, I was amazed at how, by shifting her hips, she was able to squeeze through the wire fencing. I harbored unkind thoughts.
Anyone growing vegetables needs to consider defenses against animals. Three years ago, when my crops became the main course for deer — which seem to be able to leap a normal fence — I consulted with Elizabeth Smith, formerly of Caretaker Farm. She recommended a hoop house which, in my case, turned into a 12-by-16-foot structure made of plastic tubing and wire fencing. It works for the deer. Still, last year a ground hog destroyed crops both above and below ground. Not around so far this year. This year, it’s a rabbit.
I constructed a small cage over the lettuce before I left for Memorial Day weekend. When I returned my lettuce, still in recovery, had not been assaulted again. But a hole had been freshly dug near my house and, looking more closely, around it were wisps of rabbit fur. The hole was empty.
So, the rabbit had been creating a new burrow. As I poked around in the long grass, I found more fur until I had accumulated a pile the size of a softball. I hopped to the conclusion that my problems with this particular rabbit, which was of course the one that had been in my garden, were over.
I had some doubt about the predator though. I had seen some hawks. An owl? I hadn’t seen any signs of a Wile E. Coyote but for certain he was around. I was sure that some creature had gobbled up the rascally rabbit, leaving only her fur. I filled the burrow and removed the cage over the lettuce.
Then the identity of the angel of justice was revealed, I thought. It was the cat. A large black and white cat, with steely gray eyes and one missing ear, ambled up my drive and headed straight to the site of the massacre. Well, I would have preferred that a wild animal had carried out retribution, but this creature at least had a wild look about him.
Next morning, I discovered a brown rabbit in my garden. I had been sleeping when I needed to be fully awake. I replaced the lettuce cage before any real damage was done.
Then I narrated the story to a daughter, who happens to be a veterinarian. She enlightened me. The entire tale I had concocted was made up of alternative facts.
The fur I had collected was not evidence of rabbit assassination. Pregnant rabbits pluck fur from their dewlap to line the nest they are creating in their den. A dewlap is a flap of skin under their chin. Older guys like me have them, too, although with whiskers rather than beard.
Perhaps the cat had come by before, causing her to abandon that den — or perhaps my return after three days away alarmed her. My conscience was triggered. Had I disrupted the brown bunny’s maternity? Could she find more fur to line her new nest, wherever that might be? Couldn’t I spare a little lettuce in order to live in peace and harmony with the natural world?
No. At least, that’s how it looks from the White Oaks.